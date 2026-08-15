Rays' Best-Case Scenario for Rest of Regular Season is Obvious

The Tampa Bay Rays might have slipped up on their return home Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles, but this is still one of the best teams in the league right now.

Coming off an incredible nine-game road trip, in which they were able to go 9-0, the Rays are proving once again that they are a main threat in the American League.

With the best record in the league at the trade deadline, Tampa Bay was aggressive in their pursuit of some help. The team most notably added Liam Hicks and Freddy Peralta to a team that was already playing very well.

Due to the goalposts moving on their expectations for the rest of the year, the Rays knew that they needed to get better to help further solidify their standing in the league.

Now, with August reaching the midway point, Tampa Bay will be continuing to look forward.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the best-case scenario for the Rays for the rest of the season. For Tampa Bay, the goal should be to lock up the best record in the American League and have home-field advantage in the AL.

Best-Case Scenario is Realistic

Aug 14, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) celebrates after scoring a run in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it might not have been thought to be a realistic goal coming into the year, the Rays are clearly here to stay. When looking at the standings, Tampa Bay is in control of the AL East and the AL overall right now.

As of Saturday, August 15th, they are 6.5 games up on the New York Yankees in both the league and the division. With it being the middle of August, that is an impressive accomplishment, and the Rays are showing no signs of slowing down.

One of the reasons why the Rays have such a good record has been their play at home. Getting back to Tropicana Field after being displaced last year has provided them major dividends, and they currently have 41 wins at home, which is tied for the most in the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves.

With one of the top records, it is clearly important for the Rays to get home-field advantage considering they are a much better team in Tampa Bay.

Now, as the season continues on, the Rays have positioned themselves well. While a 6.5-game lead might not be insurmountable, they are going to be expected to hold it for the next month and a half.