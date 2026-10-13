Rays Built Strong Roster in Unorthodox Fashion

The Tampa Bay Rays have a lot of obstacles to overcome in terms of building up their roster.

Given some of the restraints the team has when it comes to spending, they have to hit it out of the park when it comes to evaluating talent and development. They are renowned for success developing pitchers, but have found a lot of success with position players recently as well.

The strength of their front office has put the team in an incredibly strong position. Currently playing in the ALCS after earning the No. 1 seed with the best record in the American League, their roster is as strong as any in the sport.

However, how they have built this roster is unique. Normally, a team that operates in the fashion that the Rays do, drafting and homegrown talent would make up an overwhelming portion of the roster.

Rays have excelled building roster without homegrown talent

Oct 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) hits a single during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alas, that isn’t the case for Tampa Bay. On their 26-man roster for the ALCS, the Rays have only four players who are true homegrown talents: first baseman Jonathan Aranda was an international signing; left-handed pitcher Ian Seymour and left fielder Chandler Simpson were second-round picks; and shortstop Taylor Walls was a third-round pick.

Everyone else on the roster was acquired from another franchise via trade or in free agency. That includes their star third baseman Junior Caminero, who was acquired in a trade with their ALCS opponent, the Cleveland Guardians, in exchange for Tobias Myers, who never appeared in a Major League game with the Guardians.

Designated hitter Yandy Diaz, who is one of the most consistent hitters in the MLB, was also acquired in a trade with Cleveland in 2018.

While Tampa Bay may not have selected a lot of the players on their playoff roster, they have done an incredible job of developing this talent. Their process of building up the roster has worked to perfection, flipping veterans who are getting expensive or near the end of a contract for younger, cost-controlled players.

Other players, such as outfielder Victor Mesa Jr., are acquired in under-the-radar deals, and the team helps develop them rapidly to get the most out of their skill sets. No one would have predicted Mesa Jr. would be starting in left field or right field for the team in playoff games, but he is a key part of their success.

Finding something to hone in on and develop that another organization was unable to has become the calling card for the Rays. Their development team is excellent and has, time and time again, kept this machine rolling in the right direction.