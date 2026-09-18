Rays' Victor Mesa Jr. Has Been Unsung Hero in 2026

The Tampa Bay Rays are playing very well and working towards winning the American League East, while securing home-field advantage until the World Series.

As the homestand continued for the Rays, they were able to pull off another sweep, this time against the Athletics. Tampa Bay has now won six straight games, and they are in a good groove heading into the stretch run.

Tampa Bay has 10 games left, and they will be playing some very good opponents. This weekend, they will be facing the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series before then playing four games against the New York Yankees. Wrapping up the season will be three games against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Rays have been the best team in the AL for most of the season, and with 93 wins now, reaching 100 is a possibility. As expected with such a great record, there has been no shortage of players who have helped the team get to this point.

One of the players who has really helped them achieve what they have this year is outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. Even though he might not have been expected to be a key contributor, that has been the case.

Mesa Has Been Unsung Hero

Sep 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) is congratulated by Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) after he scored a run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he might not be a household name, that very well could change come October. For good reason, players like Junior Caminero have received a lot of attention for Tampa Bay this year. However, Mesa has been a fantastic addition and is going to be a key player in October.

So far this season, he has slashed 252/.320/.500 with 13 home runs, 30 RBI, and nine stolen bases in 70 games. Mesa was acquired by the Rays in February from the Marlins in what now appears to be a quietly fantastic addition.

Mesa has made the most of the opportunities given to him and will be a key player for the team potentially for years to come.

Offensive production in the outfield was a need for the Rays that they tried to address this offseason. While Mesa didn’t figure to be the player that was going to solve that issue, that has ended up being the case.

Due to how well he has played, the team acquiring him has become one of the best moves this season in all of baseball. As the Rays start to gear up for October, Mesa will be a name to remember and a true x-factor for the team.