Rays Exec Shows Support for Junior Caminero in MVP Race

Erik Neander, the Tampa Bay Rays’ President of Baseball Operations, offered high praise for the Rays’ star player Junior Caminero. He credited his durability, along with his performance, as reasons why he believes Caminero should be the American League MVP.

Caminero finished the 2026 season tied for second in the AL in homers and tied for fourth overall with 42. He finished third in the AL in RBIs and eighth overall with 101. His .884 OPS ranked fifth in the AL and eighth overall.

Neander recently spoke on MLB Network Radio about Caminero and the season he had.

“This is an MVP performance without question,” Neander said. “The other thing I’d touch on is playing third base for 162 games. He’s posted every single day at third.”

Junior Caminero deserves MVP consideration

Sep 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) hits a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neander spoke about the physical demands that playing all 162 games at third base takes on a player, and how impressive it is to be able to do so while performing at such a high level.

“I think we spend a lot of time focused on rate-based statistics and we kind of overlook availability,” Neander said. “To have someone that has performed the way he does and also be out there every single day doing it, it’s harder to perform when you’re taking on the physical demands of doing it every single day."

“But if you can, you’re indispensable to your team,” Neander added. “And he deserves all the praise in the world.”

The value that Caminero brings by being able to put up MVP-caliber numbers on a day-in, day-out basis is something that deserves credit. According to Neander, Caminero’s ability to make adjustments quickly is another strength in his game that helped him have the season he did.

“We have not been around a player that adjusts on the fly as quickly as he does, that wants to be as great as he does and is willing to put in the work to be a superstar,” Neander said. “And he deserves all the credit he’s received.

"We have not been around a player who adjusts on the fly as quickly as he does."



Erik Neander, the Rays' President of Baseball Operations, believes that Junior Caminero should be named American League MVP.



🔗 https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO#RaysUp | ⚾ pic.twitter.com/qTBKVftDfi — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) September 27, 2026

Neander finished by saying who would have his vote for AL MVP if he had a vote.

“Like I said, I’m not a voter but I think it’s a no-brainer MVP performance on one heck of a team.”

Caminero was right up there with the AL’s best hitters in several offensive categories and deserves to be in the AL MVP conversation for the season he had. In addition to home runs, RBIs and OPS, he finished fourth in the AL in hits (170), tied for sixth in runs scored (100) and third in slugging percentage (.524). Additionally, he was the only AL player to play all 162 games.

The fact that Caminero had the season he did on a team that owns the best record in the AL makes it an even more valuable performance. Neander presents a reasonable and credible take that this was an MVP performance by Tampa Bay’s star.