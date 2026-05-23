Rays Continue Clutch Late-Game Play To Steal Game From Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays started a massive series against the New York Yankees on the road at Yankee Stadium this weekend.

They entered the matchup riding a massive wave of positive momentum, winning eight series in a row. A late-game rally against the Baltimore Orioles in their most recent series gave them six sweeps on the year.

That late-game success carried over into the series against the Yankees. For seven innings, things didn’t look good for Tampa Bay, but once they entered the eighth inning, the team rallied and stepped up.

Just like the case was against the Orioles in that series finale, when they entered the frame trailing 3-1, the Rays were able to put up four runs to steal a victory away from their division rivals en route to a 5-3 victory.

Rays use late-game rally to steal win from Yankees

May 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) is tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays catcher Nick Fortes (40) trying to score on a single by Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice (not pictured) during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A similar ending unfolded in the opener against New York. Tampa Bay had nothing going for it. They were dominated by Gerrit Cole, who was making his season debut, taking the mound for the first time in his return from Tommy John surgery.

He threw six shutout innings, allowing only two hits and three walks, striking out two. Brent Headrick and Fernando Cruz combined to keep the shutout going in the seventh despite two hits being recorded.

The Rays may not have scored, but getting a few hits seemed to have helped wake them up a little bit. In the top of the eighth, they finally broke through, scoring four runs in a late-game rally just like in the game against Baltimore.

RICHIE RICH REALNESS pic.twitter.com/RRujkmTAnL — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 23, 2026

Chandler Simpson led off the inning and reached on an error. He was on third base after Junior Caminero followed with a single. They finally broke the shutout when Jonathan Aranda hit a double, scoring Simpson and pushing Caminero to third base.

Looking to set up a force everywhere, the Yankees intentionally walked Yandy Diaz to bring Richie Palacios to the plate with the bases loaded. Once again, he came up clutch, singling to center field to bring in two runs.

Carson Williams was called upon as a pinch runner for Diaz, and it ended up being the right decision. He would score on a sac fly from Ryan Vilade to Cody Bellinger. Cedric Mullins would fly out to Bellinger to end the inning as the next batter, but the damage was done.

Slid another up real quick pic.twitter.com/axRBBhVZVz — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 23, 2026

Tampa Bay was ahead 4-1. New York would score in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut the lead to two, but that was the closest they would get.

Bryan Baker was called upon to finish the job in the ninth inning and recorded his 14th save of the year to close out the game, giving the Rays their 34th victory of the year.