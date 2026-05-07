Rays’ Dominant Pitching Streak Reaches Historic Territory

The Tampa Bay Rays’ historic pitching streak continued in their 3-0 shutout victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

The Rays extended their streak to 13 consecutive games on Wednesday, going 13 straight games without giving up more than three runs, setting a new franchise record. That is tied for the second-longest streak in the Wild Card Era.

Overall, during the 13-game stretch, Tampa Bay pitchers have allowed only 17 runs. It marks the fewest runs allowed in franchise history over any 13-game span, and they’re only the fourth team with such stretches in the divisional era (since 1969).

They are 12-1 in that span and have the second-best record in the American League at 24-12, behind only the New York Yankees, who are 25-12. The Rays have been the best team in the Big Leagues since April 4, compiling a 22-7 record in that span.

Rays taking impressive streak into series against Red Sox

May 6, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Kevin Kelly (49) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

During the 13-game stretch that began on April 22 with a win over the Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay has swept the Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants and most recently the Blue Jays, while taking two of three from the Cleveland Guardians. They’ve emerged as a top contender in the A.L., with the dominance of Toronto representing their league-leading fifth series sweep of the season.

“They're on a good run, no doubt,” manager Kevin Cash said, via Adam Berry of MLB.com. “They're setting the bar really high for themselves, and they should all be feeling pretty good about how individually they're contributing.”

The Tampa Bay Rays' incredible pitching streak continues.

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0.

The Rays have now gone 13 consecutive games without giving up more than 3 runs, tied for the second-longest streak in the wild card era.

The Rays have given up only 17 runs in their last 13 games. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 6, 2026

Their pitching has been terrific this season overall, despite a rocky start for the bullpen. Even with those early struggles, the Rays own the fourth-best ERA in all of baseball at 3.55 entering play on May 7, including the third-best starter ERA at 3.10, and the bullpen’s 4.19 ERA ranks 16th in MLB.

Shane McClanahan led the staff to their win on Wednesday. He allowed two hits and walked one over 5.2 shutout innings, featuring four strikeouts to earn the win for Tampa Bay.

Rays pitchers have allowed 17 runs during the 13-game streak, fewest in club history over any 13-game span and tied with stretches by the 2022 Astros and 1981 Athletics (2x) for the fewest by an AL staff over any 13-game span during the divisional era (since 1969). — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) May 6, 2026

The left-hander has not allowed an earned run in his last three starts, spanning 16.2 innings. During that stretch, McClanahan has recorded 16 strikeouts while allowing 10 hits and three walks.

The Rays look to keep the streak going on Thursday, as they travel to Boston for a four-game series against the Red Sox. Tampa Bay has been on a roll over the past few weeks and has won six straight games to begin May.