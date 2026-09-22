Rays Get Major Infield Boost With Key Returning Player

As the Tampa Bay Rays continue to be a focal point of attention in baseball with the American League’s leading squad en route to winning the American League East division crown, other headlines have passed quietly.

Most notably, a big piece of the offense returned with the activation of Ben Williamson last Sunday.

Tampa Bay’s super utility man returning bumped outfielder Jake Fraley, who had been rendered moot by the emergence of Victor Mesa Jr., off the 40-man roster.

Beginning the year as the Rays' starting second baseman, Williamson has been used more as an all-around infielder capable of hitting lefties and playing defense late in games.

Ben Williamson can provide Rays with nice boost

Sep 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Ben Williamson (15) hits a fly ball during the sixth inning against Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 78 OPS+ has largely made him an unheralded part of this notable Tampa Bay squad, despite being key early on in the season. In the month of May, he batted .308 along with a .413 on-base percentage. During this time, he staked the second base position while the Rays played their hottest month of baseball at 18-8.

Most importantly is the top-notch defense he delivers. Interestingly, he parallels teammate shortstop Taylor Walls in how different defensive metrics grade his glove. Range factor and OAA see his defense as lackluster, while DRS takes better account of his initial positioning to rate him far better.

Regardless of what the numbers may show, manager Kevin Cash trusts him to help all over the infield, logging innings at third base, shortstop and second base.

The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated INF Ben Williamson (right hamstring strain) from the 10-day IL and designated OF Jake Fraley for assignment. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) September 20, 2026

Since going down in early August, the Rays have felt his absence, turning to similarly profiled utility players like Jorge Mateo to fill in. Now, they will get an underrated piece of their offense back in the fold, as Williamson can comfortably fill in for any infielder when needed down the stretch run.

Mateo provides another element with his speed and is a highly-regarded defender as well, so there is value in keeping him on the roster over someone like Fraley. But, Mateo has left a lot to be desired with the bat, with a -2 OPS+. Williamson will provide a massive boost in that regard even with a 78 OPS+ being viewed as underwhelming.

Along with Richie Palacios, who has emerged as a useful option at the keystone, he can combine with Williams to give the Rays a strong duo to rely upon. They have done an excellent job making up for the loss of Gavin Lux, who has been injured and unable to get on the field all season.