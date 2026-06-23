Rays Have Turned Tropicana Field Into House of Horrors for Visiting Teams

The Tampa Bay Rays have regressed to the mean in some areas, but they built such a large buffer to start the season that they are still in a great spot in the American League playoff picture.

Keeping pace with the New York Yankees in the AL East will be a challenge. After starting the season 9-1 in one-run games as part of their 34-15 start, they have gone 1-7 in such contests since, mired in an 8-16 stretch.

Given the mediocrity of the AL beyond the Yankees, the Rays still look the part of a playoff team. A few additions ahead of the MLB trade deadline could certainly put pressure on their division rivals, who are now two games ahead entering play on June 23.

While the front office seeks out roster upgrades, Tampa Bay can at least rest easy knowing they have a unique strength opponents will struggle to combat: their home-field advantage when playing at Tropicana Field.

Tropicana Field remains major advantage for Rays

May 18, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; fans reach for a home run ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) (not pictured) against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Rays are currently 26-11 when playing at home, which is the best mark in baseball. After being forced to play the 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field, New York’s spring training facility, they have returned to their home ballpark to great success.

Clutch hitting performances have consistently occurred when Tampa Bay is on its home field, winning close games with regularity. The emergence of Bryan Baker as the team’s closer has certainly helped, because when he gets the ball, the game is normally over.

Their success in those close games is why they have the best home record in the MLB. Some numbers, such as a +22 run differential, don’t normally translate to a team being 15 games over the .500 mark.

However, the Rays have received stellar production from some of their guys when at home. Shane McClanahan has looked the part of a staff ace when at Tropicana Field with a 5-0 record and 2.05 ERA.

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When at home, Tampa Bay’s lineup has produced a collective slash line of .265/.342/.418. Junior Caminero and Yandy Diaz have led the way, both producing OPS numbers north of 1.000. On the road, the team’s slash line drops to .247/.325/.350.

The only thing missing from Tropicana Field is the fans. The Rays have done a great job creating a home-field advantage, but it could become even stronger with a little more support.

Tampa Bay currently has the third-lowest attendance numbers for home games, averaging 16,767. Only the Miami Marlins and Athletics average fewer with 12,777 and 10,339.