Rays Hold Steady in MLB Power Rankings Despite Uneven Week

Following the great start to the campaign, the Tampa Bay Rays have been facing a little bit of adversity of late. However, they still have one of the best records in the American League and are trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in the division.

Coming into the season, the Rays were not expected to be the team that they are. Tampa Bay currently has a (43-31) record and has been a contender in the AL this year. With the league overall not looking that strong and the AL East struggling, there is no reason why Tampa Bay can’t sustain their success and be a playoff team this year.

However, while things are going well overall, the last three weeks have not been the best for the Rays. This is a team that has had a couple of areas of need exposed, and they will have to address them. Fortunately, getting off to as good a start as they have has given them some wiggle room.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released his MLB power rankings, and the Rays were able to hold steady at number five following an uneven week.

Rays Hold Steady

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jonny DeLuca | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It was certainly not the best week once again for Tampa Bay, who started out the week against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road. As expected, the defending champions were a tough matchup for the Rays, and they were swept in the three-game series.

Overall, when going back to the week prior, Tampa Bay going (1-5) on the West Coast was far from ideal. Following a much-needed day off to return home, the Rays were able to take two out of three games against the Washington Nationals. This was an important series win to start out what is going to be a nine-game homestand for the team.

On Monday, the team will be starting up a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals and then will be hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks. With all six games this week being at home, it’s a prime opportunity for the team to turn things around. Tropicana Field has been very kind to the Rays, and having a winning week will be important.

Fortunately, the team will have Drew Rasmussen scheduled for two starts this week to start and end it. The rotation is relying heavily on their top three to be good, and having a double start for their talented right-hander will put them in a good spot.