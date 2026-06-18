Rays' Drew Rasmussen Accomplishes Impressive Feat Over Three-Game Span

The Tampa Bay Rays might have gotten off to a great start to the season, but they have certainly hit a bit of a bump in the road of late. However, one of their players is in the middle of an incredible stretch.

With the West Coast trip for the Rays finally concluded, the team did not perform as they would have liked. Against both the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay went (1-5), and their struggles have now been going on for a few weeks.

Even though Aaron Judge has been out, the Rays have been jumped in the standings by the New York Yankees. However, while the team might not be playing as well as they would have liked, they are still very much in the playoff picture in the AL.

With the summer approaching and the trade deadline about a month and a half away, the Rays should certainly be looking to be buyers and improve a couple of areas. While the team does have some needs, they also have some players who are having great campaigns.

The front end of the starting rotation has been a massive bright spot for the team, with the excellent trio of Nick Martinez, Shane McClanahan, and Drew Rasmussen all performing like All-Stars. During a recent stretch, it is Rasmussen who has really taken off.

Rasmussen Accomplishes Impressive Feat

Pitchers in Rays history to have 29 or more strikeouts, 9 or fewer hits allowed, with 1 walk or fewer in a 3-start span:



Drew Rasmussen (June 5th-June 16th) https://t.co/wg621d62U5 — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) June 17, 2026

It has been a fantastic three-game stretch for the 30-year-old right-hander of the Rays. Starting against the Miami Marlins, he went seven innings and allowed just one hit in an impressive performance. Following that excellent outing, he matched it with another seven-shutout innings against the Boston Red Sox.

In their matchup this week against the Dodgers, Rasmussen certainly deserved to get a win against the defending champions, but the one run that he allowed proved to be the difference in the game, and he ended up taking the loss.

What has really been impressive to see for Rasmussen during this solid three-game stretch is the number of strikeouts that he has been able to record. The right-hander has not been known for his ability to make batters swing and miss, but he has totaled 29 in 21 innings of work.

While the Rays might be in the middle of a bit of a rough stretch, there is no denying that Rasmussen has been pitching great. As the team looks to turn it around, relying on their top pitchers is going to be key.