Rays Hypothetical Trade Package To Acquired Tarik Skubal From Tigers

The Tampa Bay Rays have been playing at an incredibly high level all season, despite a recent blip in the radar.

The Rays have been mired in the toughest stretch of the season to this point, losing eight of their last 10 games. Even with the struggles, entering play on June 5, they have a record of 36-23.

They are in first place of the American League East, leading the New York Yankees by a half-game. With Aaron Judge set to be sidelined for at least the next six weeks, this is as good an opportunity as any for them to build a gap in the division.

This is a situation that the front office has to take advantage of, as they should be aggressive buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. One player they could be in the market for is Detroit Tigers ace, Tarik Skubal.

What could a Tarik Skubal trade package from Rays look like?

Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal talks to reporters before a game against the Boston Red Sox on May 4, 2026, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What would it take to pry the talented lefty away from the Tigers? Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) shared some proposals that teams could make to Detroit. Tampa Bay has the farm system to make an intriguing offer without draining the organization of all its long-term talent.

The former MLB executive has proposed that the Rays offer outfielder Theo Gillen, who is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the organization. Right-handed pitchers Anderson Brito and Ty Nichols, who are also in the top-10, would be included along with shortstop Victor Valdez as the finishing piece.

That seems like a steep price to pay for Tampa Bay, especially including Gillen, given that Skubal is an impending free agent. However, the Rays were recently named one of the best fits for the two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, and it is easy to see why.

Starting pitching is one of the team’s biggest needs. With Ryan Pepiot out for the season, the depth was tested right from the start. Then Joe Boyle went down, and Steven Matz spent time on the injured list as well.

Tarik Skubal would solidfiy Rays as contenders

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) celebrates after striking out Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Christopher Morel (24) during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Acquiring a starting pitcher as talented as Skubal would solidify their standing as a contender in the AL. Adding him to the top of the rotation, along with Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen, as locked-in starting pitchers for a playoff series would put them on par with the best rotations in baseball.

Nick Martinez, Matz, Griffin Jax and Jesse Scholtens would offer intriguing arms to round out the rotation with or bolster a bullpen that has been working incredibly hard thus far this season. They all have experience working out of the bullpen, too, so a move wouldn’t be hard to execute.

Adding Skubal, as long as he is healthy, would provide insurance for a starting rotation that has some innings limitations to work around.

Having the chance to acquire a player who can be as impactful as Skubal is rare, and Tampa Bay needs to take full advantage if the opportunity presents itself.