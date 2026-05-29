Rays Shockingly Named a Top Fit for Tarik Skubal in Trade
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The Tampa Bay Rays have been playing at an incredibly high level thus far this season.
Despite a recent blip in the radar against the Baltimore Orioles, who returned the favor and swept the Rays, the team is in a great spot. They have a 34-19 record, which is the best in the American League, putting them 1.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East race.
Unless catastrophe strikes and the wheels fall completely off, Tampa Bay will be a playoff team in the AL. To solidify their standing as one of the best teams in the MLB, expect them to be buyers ahead of the deadline.
There are a few areas of weakness that need improvement. The first area everyone looks to is the pitching staff, where injuries have decimated the depth. Finding some help for the starting rotation could be priority No. 1, but how high in the market will the Rays be willing to go?
Rays are legitiate threats in Tarki Skubal sweepstakes
In the past, Tampa Bay has shown a willingness to make a big move to help put the team over the top. An opportunity could once again present itself this year in the form of back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal.
The Detroit Tigers ace is moving closer and closer to being put on the trade block as the team sinks further and further in the standings. His injury is a big reason the Tigers are in last place in the AL Central, but they have to consider moving him ahead of the deadline.
If he proves healthy, the return package will be massive. And in the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), the Rays are one of the best fits for Skubal, even as a rental.
In a recent article, the former MLB executive broke down how every team in the league could match up with Detroit in a trade for their ace. Bowden listed the best fits, with Tampa Bay landing in second on that list, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Rays have an incredibly deep farm system, replenished with some shrewd offseason trades. They may not have the most top-100-ranked prospects in baseball, but there is some serious talent even outside of the organization’s top 10.
That makes them a legitimate threat in the Skubal sweepstakes, a position no one predicted that Tampa Bay would be in coming into the regular season.
With a new ownership group in place, they could show a little bit of aggression in Year 1. It would be quite a feat to have a contending team on the field in the first year of owning a franchise.
With things moving well in their pursuit of a new stadium, the future looks incredibly bright for the Rays, who look back on track after missing the postseason the last two years.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.