Rays Are Considered Contenders for Tarik Skubal With 2 NL Contenders

The Tampa Bay Rays are a team that everyone is going to be keeping a close eye on heading into the MLB trade deadline.

They have solidified themselves as one of the best teams in baseball, holding a three-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East entering the All-Star break. Despite their success, there are areas of the team that could use some upgrades.

The starting rotation has been excellent, but reinforcements are needed. And the Rays could very well go right to the top of the market to add some help, with multiple people linking them to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post is the latest MLB insider to link Tampa Bay to the two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner. However, they aren’t alone in the Skubal sweepstakes, with the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs being mentioned as contenders for the talented lefty.

Rays, Braves, Cubs mentioned as contenders for Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) looks on before throwing a pitch against Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, July 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There will assuredly be other teams in the race as well. The Los Angeles Dodgers are always looming as a suitor with a loaded farm system and the willingness to pay any price tag for a free agent. The Philadelphia Phillies could also be in the mix, as well as the New York Yankees.

But it is the Rays who have been mentioned consistently, and it is easy to see why. With an ownership group in its first year of having the franchise, they would love to have a contender in Year 1 at the helm.

Being active ahead of the trade deadline would solidify that, and this is a front office that isn’t shy about making a splash. They have made runs at star players, such as New York Yankees slugger Aaron Jude and Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, in free agency when they feel the fit and timing are right.

Before Shohei Ohtani hit free agency and signed with Los Angeles, Tampa Bay was willing to include Junior Caminero and Carson Williams in a trade package to acquire him from the Los Angeles Angels, which was rebuffed.

Rays Interested In Tarik Skubal https://t.co/d6nAuNuEGv pic.twitter.com/0o4Lg1WkP3 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 14, 2026

If the Rays were willing to include those top two prospects in a rental for Ohtani, it is fair to assume they would be willing to include top prospects in an offer for Skubal if they feel it will improve their odds of winning a World Series.

Given the state of their rotation, adding an ace of that caliber would be great. Shane McClanahan, pitching for the first time since August 2023, is already at 86 innings. Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour, both converted from the bullpen midseason, are at 70 and 64.2 innings pitched.

With depth pieces Steven Matz and Jesse Scholtens on the injured list, starting pitching depth is near the top of the team’s wish list heading into the deadline. An innings-eater would be great, but landing an impact performer such as Skubal would be even better.