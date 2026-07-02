Rays' Junior Caminero Breaks Record Set by Ken Griffey Jr.

As the Tampa Bay Rays start to catch fire again, they have been led by their emerging superstar of late.

Following a bit of a rough patch, the Rays have found their groove once again and are back in first place in the American League East. With the season reaching the midway point, Tampa Bay has proven that they are one of the best teams in the league so far.

This may come as a surprise to many considering not only their expectations, but that of the rest of the division. The AL East was supposed to be one of the best in all of baseball. Teams spent a lot of money to improve, but aside from the New York Yankees, most have been disappointments.

When looking at the rest of the AL, there is no reason why the Rays can’t make the playoffs and perhaps make some noise. Despite one little rough patch, they have had the best record in the AL for most of the season, and they have a trio in their starting rotation that would be feared in a playoff series.

However, it has been the emergence of young slugger Junior Caminero into a true superstar that has helped take the team to the next level.

Caminero Sets Another Record

Junior Caminero passss Ken Griffey Jr. and Willie Mays as the youngest player EVER with a HR in 6 consecutive games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PRSf2pIGRs — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 1, 2026

The young slugger for the Rays has been on a complete tear of late, and at 22 years old, he just passed a mark for one of the all-time greats. There have been few players in the history of baseball who were able to come in and make the type of impact that Ken Griffey Jr. was able to.

At 23 years old, the Say Hey Kid was able to hit a home run in six consecutive games, making him the youngest player in baseball to be able to do so. However, on Wednesday night, Caminero, with his 23rd birthday looming, was able to break that record.

It has been quite the stretch for the young slugger with a home run in six straight games. While he had his breakout campaign in 2025, this year has been his breakout year in terms of becoming a true superstar in the game. Caminero has already announced that he will be representing the Rays in the Home Run Derby in a couple of weeks, and after a runner-up finish last season, he will be looking to win.

Overall, the performance of the young slugger of late has been a real game-changer for Tampa Bay.