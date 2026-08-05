Biggest Rays Winners & Losers After the Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays were very active ahead of the MLB trade deadline, completing four deals to upgrade the Major League roster and add some more organizational depth to the minor leagues.

Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, catcher Liam Hicks, relief pitcher Tyler Wells and outfielder Jack Suwinski were acquired from the New York Mets, Miami Marlins, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.

With them coming aboard, it means additional roster moves had to be made. Let’s take a look at how players who were on the team have been impacted, with some winners and losers.

Big Winner: Cedric Mullins

Jul 30, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) hits a home run against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking to solidify their outfield this winter, the Rays signed veteran Cedric Mullins to take over in center field. Things have not gone quite according to plan, with his offensive output taking another step backward after a brutal end to the 2025 campaign with the Mets.

But his spot in the lineup looks to be secure. Tampa Bay didn’t bring in another center fielder who would push for a spot in the everyday lineup, which means Mullins will continue patrolling the outfield. He is at least providing an impact defensively, which is encouraging.

Alas, his 79 OPS+ is the worst single-season mark since he became a full-time MLB player.

Big Loser: Craig Kimbrel

Jul 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A plaque in Cooperstown could be awaiting Craig Kimbrel down the road. But the end of his career is certainly far from a storybook ending.

To make room on the 40-man roster, he was designated for assignment. It is an unfortunate part of the business because he was performing at a level that warranted a spot on the Big League roster.

He had a 3.86 ERA across 19 appearances and 18.2 innings with 17 strikeouts, an ERA+ of 111 and a FIP of 3.90. Another team in need of an experienced arm in the bullpen could certainly take a shot on him after performing much better with the Rays than he did with New York to begin the campaign.

Big Winner: Richie Palacios Jr.

Aug 3, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Richie Palacios (1) in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the positions Tampa Bay was seeking an upgrade at was second base. They were continually linked to Luis Arraez, but he ended up being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies from the San Francisco Giants.

That is great news for Richie Palacios Jr., who is going to continue receiving semi-regular playing time at the keystone. He and Ben Williamson have been splitting time there, and that looks to be the plan moving forward.

If the addition of Hicks isn’t enough to push this lineup forward, the front office may come to regret not adding at least one more bat in the middle infield.

Big Loser: Victor Mesa Jr.

iJul 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jake Fraley sidelined and suffering a setback in his rehab, Victor Mesa Jr. has stepped up nicely as the left-handed bat in an outfield platoon. However, his time with the Major League team could be ticking.

Jacob Melton is crushing the ball with Triple-A Durham and could push for a spot on the Big League roster. Since he wasn’t traded, he will be an option for the team down the stretch.

However, the Rays did add another power-hitting, left-swinging player to the mix with Suwinski. He hasn’t played in the Major Leagues since 2025, but has been tearing the cover off the ball with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Mesa, all of a sudden, is facing a lot of competition, before even taking into consideration a possible Fraley return.