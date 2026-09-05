Rays Lose Key Relief Pitcher to IL With Forearm Tightness

The Tampa Bay Rays have not had great luck when it comes to the health of their pitching staff.

There have been hurlers on and off the injured list all season, with the Rays having their projected staff together for zero games this season. They have been able to overcome those losses, but their depth is going to be challenged once again.

As shared by Rays Communications on X, the team has placed left-handed relief pitcher Garrett Cleavinger on the injured list with left forearm tightness, the same injury Shane McClanahan suffered. That is certainly a concerning injury to be sidelined by, especially at this point in the campaign, with three weeks left in the regular season.

After recording a 2.35 ERA in 2025, Cleavinger has struggled with consistency in 2026. He has a 4.79 ERA this season across 41.1 innings with a -0.3 bWAR. There have been struggles with command, issuing 22 walks, which has already surpassed the total he had last year, 18, despite throwing 20 fewer innings.

Garrett Cleavinger heading to injured list

Aug 22, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Garrett Cleavinger (60) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recently, his performance has really fallen off. Over his last four outings, Cleavinger has been scored upon in three of them. He has thrown only 1.2 innings and allowed six earned runs on four hits and five walks.

With Cleavinger performing at such an underwhelming level, there has been a hole in the bullpen from the left side. Pressure will be on Cam Booser to continue performing at a high level as the No. 1 southpaw in the pecking order.

To take Cleavinger’s spot on the roster, Tampa Bay is turning to one of their top pitching prospects, Ty Johnson. He has been promoted from Triple-A Durham and will be wearing No. 55 with the Big League club.

To make room for the rookie on the 40-man roster, the Rays have designated infielder Oliver Dunn for assignment.

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed LHP Garrett Cleavinger (left forearm tightness) on the 15-day IL and selected RHP Ty Johnson from Triple-A Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Oliver Dunn was designated for assignment.



Johnson will wear No. 55. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) September 5, 2026

Johnson, who has been a starting pitcher throughout his career, began the transition to the bullpen with the Bulls at the start of August. His debut out of the bullpen and what ended up being his last appearance at Triple-A didn’t go well, but he was excellent in between, adjusting well to his new role.

In those nine outings sandwiched between the two underwhelming ones, Johnson threw 11.1 innings and allowed only 1 earned run to go along with 19 strikeouts.

Possessing a deadly fastball-slider combination, Johnson has the tools to succeed at the highest level. He will provide Tampa Bay with another electric arm that can offer multi-inning versatility given his history as a starting pitcher.