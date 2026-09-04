Shane McClanahan Lands on Rays Injured List With Concerning Injury

For a few days, the Tampa Bay Rays had their entire projected starting rotation healthy and available.

Griffin Jax came off the injured list on Sept. 2 to start against the New York Mets, making the Rays' starting pitching staff whole again. Just two days later, the group has suffered another loss, and this one is a bit more concerning.

As shared by Ryan Bass on X, Shane McClanahan is being placed on the 15-day injured list because of left forearm tightness. That is certainly going to raise some eyebrows, especially since he just started on Sept. 3 against the Texas Rangers and threw 72 pitches in five innings of work.

It wasn’t McClanahan’s sharpest outing, as he allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts. That was his fourth start since returning from an IL stint because of a sore mid-back that kept him sidelined for just over two weeks.

Rays placing Shane McClanahan on 15-day injured list

BREAKING: #Rays Shane McClanahan has left forearm tightness and is headed to the 15-day IL. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) September 4, 2026

Coincidentally, it was the Rangers who McClanahan was pitching against when he suffered the back injury that required an IL stint, and now it is another outing against Texas that is ending with the talented lefty heading to the sidelines.

This is a tough blow for someone who has worked so hard to get back on the field. In 2023, McClanahan suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, and he missed the 2024 campaign.

In his attempted comeback in 2025, McClanahan dealt with a nerve issue in his elbow. He never made it back to a Major League mound, missing a second consecutive season. His debut this year was the first time he was in a Big League game in over 2.5 years.

Hopefully, this isn’t anything more than soreness, and McClanahan can get back with the team before the end of the regular season. Alas, time is ticking, with only 22 games left until the postseason begins.

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed LHP Shane McClanahan on the 15-day IL with left forearm tightness and recalled RHP Alex Cook from Triple-A Durham. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) September 4, 2026

Thus far in 2026, he has made 24 starts, throwing 118 innings with a 3.36 ERA and 106 strikeouts. He has a strong 128 ERA+ and 3.49 FIP to go along with 1.4 bWAR, as he was throwing the ball incredibly well given how long he was out of action for.

With McClanahan sidelined, Ian Seymour and Jax will continue to round out the rotation behind Drew Rasmussen, Nick Martinez and Freddy Peralta.

Taking his place on the 28-man roster will be Alex Cook, who has been called up for the second time this week. He was part of the roster expansion to 28 along with Victor Mesa Jr., but was sent back down when Jax was activated.