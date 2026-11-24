The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off a great season in which they were able to win the American League and make it to the World Series. However, they have recently seen a key player from their run sign with a division rival.

Tampa Bay was easily the biggest surprise of the 2026 campaign. This was a team that was expected to finish in last place in the AL East, but instead went on to not only win the division, but have the best record in the entire league.

During the summer, it became apparent that the Rays had a real shot at doing something special this season; the team got aggressive before the MLB trade deadline.

Tampa Bay added a couple of key players, but the biggest addition was that of Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets. The right-hander really struggled with New York, but after coming to the Rays and working on some things, he quickly became the pitcher that he was with the Milwaukee Brewers and helped Tampa Bay make it to the World Series.

According to Jeff Passan, the right-hander will be staying in the AL East, but has signed a five-year, $125 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

Rays Lose Peralta to Division Rival

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a great second half of the season and postseason run with the Rays, seeing Peralta go to a division rival is a tough blow for Tampa Bay. Even though it would have been a surprise to see the Rays spend big on Peralta, losing him is a significant blow.

With the team last year, he totaled a 5-2 record and 3.25 ERA in 10 starts. Furthermore, he was strong in the playoffs as well, totaling a 2.95 ERA.

If Peralta pitches as he did with the Rays, this is going to be a good signing for the Orioles. They were a team in need of a front-end starter, and Peralta has proven that he can be that type of guy.

For Tampa Bay, the starting rotation does seem like an area that will have to be addressed. With Peralta officially gone and Nick Martinez also a free agent, that is a lot of wins and good production that are currently not on the roster.

It will be interesting to see how the Rays navigate this offseason coming off such a good year and also with some potential changes with the CBA. Overall, starting pitching definitely feels like a need for the team now.