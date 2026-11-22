The Tampa Bay Rays could have some work to do when it comes to their pitching staff this offseason.

Nick Martinez, an All-Star for the first time in his career, declined his mutual option to hit the market for the second straight winter. Shane McClanahan and Ryan Pepiot have been mentioned in trade rumors, and the same goes for Drew Rasmussen, whose team option worth $20 million was exercised in a no-brainer decision.

Also on the free agent market along with Martinez is Freddy Peralta. Acquired from the New York Mets ahead of the trade deadline after a brutal start to the 2026 season, the veteran righty got things figured out with the Rays.

So much so, his contract projections have changed immensely. He is viewed as the second-best starting pitching option behind Tarik Skubal, and he is expected to land a lucrative multi-year offer that could easily break nine figures.

Rays are still in the mix for Freddy Peralta

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts while walking to the dugout during the third inning in game three of the 2026 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Normally, that kind of commitment is one that Tampa Bay would not be in the market for. Many people have felt it was a foregone conclusion that Peralta would depart in free agency, but that is not the case, per Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required).

“The Tampa Bay Rays remain seriously engaged on Peralta after the right-hander helped lead them to the American League pennant following his deadline deal from the New York Mets,” they wrote.

It is certainly encouraging to see the Rays are not giving up their pursuit of Peralta. With a new ownership group in place and coming off an American League Pennant, they should be more willing to spend and retain talent on the roster.

However, the team is facing a lot of competition to bring him back. Rosenthal and Sammon added that at least six other teams are in on the veteran righty: the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays and two mystery teams.

updated by @Ken_Rosenthal @willsammon clubs in play for Freddy Peralta confirmed are Padres, Cubs, White Sox, Rays & Blue Jays not the Braves. There are others on the periphary. https://t.co/RNQ4T4CoSR — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 21, 2026

With such a robust market, Tampa Bay is going to have to open up its checkbook if they want to bring back the ALCS MVP.

In 10 regular season starts with the Rays, Peralta went 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA across 55.1 innings pitched, striking out 43 batters and walking only 15. Over the final six starts of the regular season, he was truly dominant with a 0.79 ERA across 34 innings and Tampa Bay won all six games.

That success carried over into the postseason, where he allowed only two earned runs across his first four appearances, which spanned 16.2 innings. Unfortunately, his final start wasn’t very good, as his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, got him for five earned runs in 4.2 innings.