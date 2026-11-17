The Tampa Bay Rays have entered the offseason, and while things are quiet right now, they are expected to heat up soon. For the Rays, that will likely mean losing a couple of key players.

In 2026, Tampa Bay emerged as one of the biggest surprises in baseball. Most people had the Rays slated to be in last place in the American League East at the beginning of the year.

This was a division that spent a lot of money to improve, and Tampa Bay just continued to go about their business. However, it ended up being the Rays who were not only the best team in the AL East, but the AL overall.

Tampa Bay got aggressive at the trade deadline and made a number of moves that helped them reach the World Series. While the Rays ultimately were beaten by the Milwaukee Brewers, it was without a doubt a great season.

Of those trade deadline moves, the most impactful was the addition of Freddy Peralta, who gave the rotation a massive boost and helped them reach the World Series. Now, as a free agent, he is expected to land a lucrative long-term deal, and coming back to the Rays is highly unlikely. However, one team that is an obvious landing spot for him is the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs Seem Like Obvious Landing Spot

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts while walking to the dugout during the third inning in game three of the 2026 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the Rays, Chicago was a playoff team last season, and they have had some good campaigns in a row now. However, their lineup has a ton of talent led by the new NL MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong.

While the lineup looks good for Chicago, they have a lot of question marks in their rotation, and this has been an area that has needed to improve. Adding Peralta in free agency makes a lot of sense for them, especially with the success that he has had in the NL Central with the Brewers.

It seems unlikely that the Cubs would get into the Tarik Skubal bidding war, and Peralta could be a great option for them. The right-hander really turned his season around with the Rays, and the struggles that he had with the New York Mets to start the year are seemingly behind him.

For Tampa Bay, they are going to have to replace both Peralta and Nick Martinez in the rotation, which is going to be easier said than done. These two were key parts of the team, and both should have strong markets in free agency.