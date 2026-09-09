Return of Aaron Judge for Yankees Will Make AL East Race Interesting for Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are in the middle of a seven-game road trip, and the team is trying to clinch a playoff berth and also win the American League East. However, with the return of a key player for one of their rivals, that task is going to be a bit more challenging.

While it has been a fantastic campaign for the Rays, the division is far from locked up for the team. Tampa Bay was able to split a series with the Texas Rangers over the holiday weekend, but with their lead in the AL East and for the best record in the league slowly getting chipped away at, there is some cause for concern.

Tampa Bay was not supposed to be a team that has been nearly as good as they have been so far. The Rays were predicted by many to finish in last place in the AL East, but have instead been one of the biggest surprises in baseball.

Now, the New York Yankees are set to get their star Aaron Judge back after missing a ton of time, and the pressure to hold them off in the division will be on.

Return of Judge Will Make Tampa Bay Sweat a Little

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite one of the best players in the league being out for a long time, the Yankees have shockingly been able to survive in his absence. In years past when their star slugger was injured, New York really struggled, especially offensively.

However, this season appears to be a different version of the Yankees, and they have remained the second-best team in the AL despite not having their top player.

Now, with Judge set to return, the race for the AL East is going to be heating up. Entering Tuesday, the Rays hold a four-game lead over the Yankees, but that is a margin that can be closed quickly.

The Rays are going to be playing a challenging series to start the week against the Atlanta Braves, while the Yankees will be hosting the Colorado Rockies. New York will have a chance to gain some ground based on the much easier opponent to kick off the week, and them getting closer with Judge back could make things really interesting.

Tampa Bay has been able to be the team to beat for nearly the entire season in the AL. However, now they are going to have to expect a major push from the Yankees with one of the best players in baseball returning.