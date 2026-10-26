Rays Make Major Lineup Change Facing Left-Hander in Game 3 of World Series

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set for a pivotal Game 3 in the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and they have a major lineup switch facing a left-hander.

Coming off losing two straight games to start the World Series, the Rays are going to be hoping to pick up a needed win on Monday night. Tampa Bay can’t afford to go down 3-0 in the series, and they certainly regret some of the mistakes and missed opportunities from the first two games.

Now, they will be sending the very talented Freddy Peralta to the mound. The right-hander has been one of the best pitchers for the team down the stretch, and he has been even better in the postseason.

Furthermore, while the team will be hoping for a great start from Peralta, other areas will have to produce as well. The lineup hasn’t been great so far for the team, and they will be seeing a different look with a left-hander on the mound.

Due to some poor stats against southpaws this season, Kevin Cash won’t have first baseman Jonathan Aranda in the starting lineup.

Aranda Not in Starting Lineup

No Aranda in the starting lineup for Game 3 facing a lefty, but you can be assured he’ll come in at some point. Williamson is at 2B and Fortes behind the plate. pic.twitter.com/Jve278p35V — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 26, 2026

With the Brewers starting left-hander Robert Gasser, it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to see the Rays electing to hold Aranda out of the starting lineup. Against southpaws this season, he slashed .250/ .337/.341 with three home runs and 17 RBI.

The numbers are much better for Aranda when it comes to facing right-handed pitching, and he will surely be called upon at some point in this game.

Taking his spot at first base and also in the two-hole will be Ryan Vilade. The splits for the right-handed slugger against left-handed pitching are impressive, and it certainly makes sense to have him in the lineup in this one. Vilade slashed .272/.341/.477 with seven home runs and 27 RBI during the season. With an OPS over .800 against left-handers, Kevin Cash getting him in the lineup is certainly wise.

The timing of Aranda coming out of the lineup after some struggles in the field is ironic, but having the right-handed Vilade in against Gasser to start makes a ton of sense.

Tampa Bay is in need of a bit of an offensive spark, and Vilade might be able to provide it. Game 3 is a must-win for Tampa Bay, and the lineup has to be able to produce for them in this one.