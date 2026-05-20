Rays Make Plethora of Roster Moves With Steven Matz Coming Off IL

The Tampa Bay Rays will be going for the sweep against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday afternoon, with the team continuing to play well.

With a big series looming against the New York Yankees over the weekend, the Rays are continuing to play excellent baseball with the best record in the American League East and the AL overall.

Despite expectations not being overly high for the team in 2026, they have blown past them already with a (32-15) record heading into their series final against the Orioles. With the series won already, the Rays will be seeking to sweep their division foe.

Even though they have been off to a great start, the team hasn’t been immune to some adversity. Tampa Bay’s starting rotation has been fantastic, but they have had some key pitchers miss time already.

However, on Wednesday, one of those pitchers is set to return, with southpaw Steven Matz making his first start back from the injured list. Due to Matz's return, the team needed to make some roster moves, and unfortunately, a key position player will be heading to the injured list.

Rays Make Plethora of Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Rays have made the following roster moves:



• Reinstated LHP Steven Matz (left elbow inflammation) from the 15-day IL. Matz will start today.

• Selected INF Oliver Dunn to the major league roster. Dunn will wear No. 35.

• Placed INF Ben Williamson (low back… — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) May 20, 2026

It is going to be great for Tampa Bay to get Matz back on the mound on Wednesday, following the strong start to the season that he has had. However, with him coming back from the IL, it will be infielder Ben Williamson now out of action. The Rays will make the move retroactive to May 17th, but the versatile infielder will be out with a low back strain.

Furthermore, with Williamson going down, the team called up Oliver Dunn to replace what he brings to the table in the infield. Also, pitcher Chase Solesky will be heading to Triple-A to make room for Matz.

Depth in the organization has proved to be important, and they will now be trying to make up for Williamson going down with an injury. While the infielder doesn’t provide a ton of power, he does have a good batting average and on-base percentage. So far this year, he has slashed 268/.349/.339 with 14 RBI.

The Rays’ offense has been built on playing small ball, and Williamson has played a nice part in helping with that. Overall, the team has been able to survive injuries so far this year, but with both Williamson and Gavin Lux on the IL, the depth is certainly being tested.