Rays Set to Receive Massive Boost With Injured Pitcher Coming Back

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing to play at an extremely high level, and they have emerged as the best team in the American League as of now. On Wednesday, they are expected to get a nice boost for their starting rotation.

On Monday night, the Rays had one of their best games of the season, scoring 16 runs against the Baltimore Orioles, showcasing an ability to produce at a high level offensively. Consistent offensive production is going to be key for the team going forward.

Tampa Bay is a team that has exceeded all expectations, and how long they can sustain this high level of play is going to be interesting. The Rays were not expected to be a contender in the AL East by many this year, but they have instead been not only the best team in the division, but the entire AL so far.

Furthermore, what has been impressive is that they have been able to accomplish this with a couple of injuries to their starting rotation. Fortunately, one of their injured starters is set to come back.

Matz's Return Will Provide a Boost

LHP Steven Matz came through Sunday bullpen session well and will rejoin rotation on Wednesday vs. #Orioles. Has been out due to left elbow inflammation — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 18, 2026

With the southpaw set to return to the rotation on Wednesday, the team will be getting an added boost to the starting rotation. Tampa Bay brought the left-hander in to provide the unit with some veteran depth at the backend of the rotation. However, he has exceeded all expectations so far and has been a great addition.

So far this season, he has totaled a 4-1 record and 3.86 ERA. These are some strong numbers from the left-hander and certainly better than an end-of-the-rotation pitcher. Furthermore, in his seven starts, the Rays have a (6-1) record in those games.

Now, while a trip to the injured list wasn’t ideal, he didn't miss too much time with his last start coming on May 3rd against the San Francisco Giants. While there could be some rust, it shouldn’t be too much with the layoff not being long.

Overall, Matz has been a great addition for the team and him being healthy is important for this rotation. With a great trio so far in Shane McClanahan, Nick Martinez, and Drew Rasmussen, Matz is an important piece of the unit to provide some more depth, especially with Ryan Pepiot being out for the year. Hopefully, the left-hander will be able to remain healthy and continue to pitch well coming off the injured list.