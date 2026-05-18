Rays Wisely Seen as Real Contender Following Hot Start

The Tampa Bay Rays are off to a shockingly good start and have the best record in the American League. As the season continues with the Rays showing no signs of slowing down, the team is proving to be a true contender.

As Tampa Bay gets set for a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles, they currently have the best record in the AL at (30-15), are in first place in the AL East, and have blown past expectations so far.

Following an offseason in which it appeared that the team was looking toward the future more than 2026 a bit more, the start to the campaign has been excellent. The Rays have benefited a bit from the AL being weak to start the year, but this is a team that is here to stay.

Now, while the team might not be perfect, there is plenty to like about the roster. Furthermore, even though the start might be a surprise, Tampa Bay is proving that they are for real.

David Schoenfield of ESPN recently wrote about some of the teams that have been overachieving to start the year and whether or not they could sustain it. For the Rays, while they have been able to exceed expectations, they rightfully were deemed a team that could sustain it.

Tampa Bay Wisely Seen as a Real Contender

Tampa Bay Rays pinch hitter Richie Palacios | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

While it is a massive surprise that the Rays have the best record in the American League, the team has been led by one of the best starting rotations in baseball, and that has made them a real threat.

As an All-Star in 2025, Drew Rasmussen has been pitching at a high level once again, proving to be one of the best right-handed pitchers in the league. Furthermore, the return of a healthy Shane McClanahan has helped provide them with another front-end of the rotation starter.

While those two have been fantastic for the team, the start to the season for Nick Martinez has been the biggest shock. The right-hander was brought in to be a depth piece for the unit; instead, he has been one of the best pitchers for the team.

With a strong trio in the rotation, the Rays are certainly going to be able to sustain their success and should be seen as a contender. Furthermore, with the way this trio is currently pitching, Tampa is going to be a problem in any potential playoff series.