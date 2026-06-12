Rays Make Sense as Potential Landing Spot for Tigers Slugger

The Tampa Bay Rays will be getting set to start their West Coast trip on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels. However, as summer approaches, they should consider ways to improve.

Following a tough two-week stretch, it was good to see the Rays get back on track with a sweep of the Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay has been dominant against the American League East, and that has helped propel them to where they are in the standings.

While the team has a strong record, they should be aggressive in a few areas to improve. Even though the Rays don’t spend much, they do have the ability to make a splash from time to time in the trade market. This seems like a summer that Tampa Bay will undoubtedly be seeking to do so, and helping the lineup will be a goal.

Zachary D. Rymer recently named the Rays as a potential landing spot for Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres.

Torres Could Help the Lineup

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This offseason, the Tampa Bay understandably traded away their talented slugger Brandon Lowe in a three-team deal, with him landing on the Pittsburgh Pirates. As a free agent at the end of the season, it made sense at the time for the Rays to move him, but they certainly wish they could have him back.

Lowe is having a strong season for the Pirates, and second base has been a bit of an issue for the Rays offensively. While they knew they weren’t going to be able to replace his production, they have yet to see Gavin Lux, who was brought in to help fill the void, play this year.

While the Tigers will be hoping that the return of Tarik Skubal could spark a run, they are looking to be sellers as of now, and their star left-hander will be a highly talked-about name. Furthermore, Torres, who is on an expiring contract, also makes sense as a player that they would try to move.

The slugger could be the answer for the Rays at second base and help provide some talent for a lineup that could use some help. This year, he is slashing .282/.394/.396 with four home runs and 18 RBI in 40 games played. That level of production would certainly be good for Tampa Bay, and Torres could be a very appealing target.