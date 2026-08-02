Rays Should Look To Take Advantage of Tigers Being Sellers

With the Detroit Tigers sitting in fourth place in the American League Central two days before the Trade Deadline, they will likely become sellers. This could benefit the Tampa Bay Rays in more ways than one, considering the players that the Tigers may decide to part ways with.

Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required) took a deep dive into Detroit’s plan for the deadline, as they were told that the Tigers “still hasn't told teams exactly which players they plan to make available, but his team does not believe they'll embark on a full rebuild,” according to Stark.

Detroit has multiple players on expiring contracts who are the most likely to be dealt in the next two days, given that they do not plan on doing a full rebuild.

Looking at the Tigers’ roster, there are a few players on expiring contracts who could be ideal fits for the Rays. Of course, the obvious one that’s been present in many rumors over the past few months is Tarik Skubal.

Tigers have plenty of suitable targets for Rays

Jul 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) makes a throw to first in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trade talks regarding Skubal are expected to heat up today, according to Jon Heyman. The left-hander is the two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner and has pitched to a 2.79 ERA in 16 starts this season.

He will be a free agent after this season, meaning he is likely to be traded before Monday’s deadline. Skubal is easily the biggest star that is likely to be available, and with Tampa Bay looking to hold its slim lead in the AL East, the lefty would be a huge addition to their rotation.

*UPDATE* Tarik Skubal has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers

With the injury to Shane McClanahan, as well as the Rays using an opener recently to fill that fifth spot in the rotation, acquiring a starter makes the most sense. That could also include Detroit’s Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty, two of their other starters who are also on expiring contracts.

Mize debuted in 2020 and has been a solid and consistent arm in the Tigers’ rotation since. The 29-year-old owns a 3.95 ERA in 105 games (103 starts) with a 1.24 WHIP and a 7.69 K/9. He has a 2.70 ERA in 16 starts this season, featuring 85 strikeouts and walking 19.

Flaherty has played 10 Big League seasons, spending the past three seasons in Detroit. He is 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA in 19 starts so far in 2026, striking out 102 batters across 86.1 innings. He owns a 4.12 ERA in 68 starts in his Tigers career and has a career 3.86 ERA in 209 games (203 starts) overall.

Of course, Skubal would be the ideal option of the three, but depending on the asking price for Skubal and competition from other teams, Mize and Flaherty could also be possible options when it comes to the starting rotation.

Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize could stabilize Rays' rotation

Jul 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty delivers the ball during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One position player that Detroit could part ways with at the trade deadline is Gleyber Torres, who is also set to become a free agent after the 2026 season. The 29-year-old is slashing .263/.378/.381 with five homers, eight doubles, 23 RBIs, 29 runs and a .759 OPS in 53 games. He spent two separate stints on the injured list with two oblique strains this season, but returned just recently.

Torres has a decent amount of postseason experience from his time with the Yankees and has succeeded on the big stage in the past, which could be helpful for Tampa Bay, which has the best record in the AL at 64-45. Richie Palacios has gotten a majority of the reps at second base this season and is slashing just .226/.320/.332 with four homers, eight doubles, 30 RBIs, 30 runs and a .652 OPS in 80 games.

The potential addition of Torres could help the Rays get more production out of the second base positionshane, while moving Palacios to more of a utility role.

One final Tigers player that could be available is closer Kenley Jansen, who has a club option for the 2027 season. The 38-year-old veteran has 12 saves and has pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season. Jansen is the active leader in saves (488) and games finished (724), and has a 12.3 career K/9.

Tampa Bay’s bullpen has been a strength this season, with Bryan Baker emerging as a reliable closer in what’s been a breakout season. Jansen could be a potential option as a back-end reliever.

These are the most notable names that could be dealt by Detroit at the trade deadline. It would be smart for the Rays to take advantage of the Tigers’ decision to potentially sell some of their players with expiring contracts, and multiple players could improve Tampa Bay.