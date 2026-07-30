Tigers Infielder Could Be Potential Fit for Rays at Trade Deadline

With the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, the Tampa Bay Rays will have to make their decisions soon regarding their plans for who to acquire or who to trade away.

For the Rays, a player who could potentially be an ideal fit is second baseman Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers.

The Athletic included Torres on its most recently updated “Big Board,” which is a list of players who could be traded between now and the trade deadline.

With the Tigers currently sitting in fourth place in the American League Central with a record of 51-57 entering play on July 29, Detroit may become sellers at the trade deadline, with Tarik Skubal being the most popular name being thrown around in trade rumors.

Gleyber Torres would be intriguing fit for Rays

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres celebrates his two-run double against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, June 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Torres could be an ideal fit for Tampa Bay, considering he’s an offense-first second baseman who can provide a bit of pop and a strong bat overall in the Rays' lineup.

With Tampa Bay holding onto first place in the American League East by just a game and a half, it may be a good idea to acquire a player or two who can help improve their roster before the deadline.

Torres has spent two separate stints on the injured list this season, both of which were due to an oblique strain. He missed a month back in May the first time, then returned for two weeks before going back on the IL in mid-June with another ailment.

The infielder was recently activated, returning on July 20. In his most recent game on July 28 against the Baltimore Orioles, he went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBIs.

Overall on the season, Torres is slashing .272/.387/.391 with five homers, seven doubles, 23 RBIs, 29 runs, 34 walks and a .778 OPS in 51 games. Torres is a three-time All-Star, including just last year in 2025, when he was named a starter for the AL.

Gleyber Torres would greatly upgrade Rays' offense

Jun 10, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hits an RBI double against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 29-year-old spent the first seven years of his career with the New York Yankees, slashing .265/.334/.441 with 138 homers, 154 doubles, 441 RBIs and a .774 OPS. He had a solid career in New York, then was picked up by the Tigers as a free agent after the 2024 season, where he posted a career-high .358 on-base percentage and a career-high 85 walks, to go along with 16 homers, 74 RBIs and a .745 OPS.

Richie Palacios has been getting a majority of the reps at second base for the Rays this season and is slashing .230/.325/.338 with four homers, 30 RBIs and a .663 OPS.

The acquisition of Torres could slide Palacios into more of a bench/platoon role, considering his versatility in the field and ability to play the outfield.

While Torres had a majority of his best years early on in his career with the Yankees, he still provides a strong bat in the lineup with solid defense at second base. He has proven success at the Big League level and has delivered in the postseason during his career, which could most definitely help the Rays as they seek their first postseason appearance since 2023.