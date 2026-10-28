Rays Must Piece Together a Game 5 Pitching Plan To Survive

After narrowly escaping the jaws of a World Series sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Tampa Bay Rays have lived to play another day. That also meant they burned through several pitchers in last night’s extra-inning marathon game.

Their Game 1 starter and originally the would-be starter for Game 5, Nick Martinez, tossed two innings and 33 pitches of stellar relief, a necessary move by manager Kevin Cash to keep Tampa Bay in the game and series.

It will make tonight’s pitching all the more dubious, with no clear option for who should get the ball. Martinez is coming off a longer relief outing, but there’s also not quite a competitor like him. He’s been the Rays’ workhorse all season long, and in another do-or-die game, it would not be surprising if he steps up to the challenge by throwing more tonight.

To start the game, Tampa Bay will go with their ace, Drew Rasmussen. He started Game 2, so he is returning to the mound on short, three days' rest. Alas, it is anyone's guess how deep Rasmussen will be able to work into the game and what comes next.

Rays pitching staff will be tested in Game 5 against Brewers

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) speaks in a press conference before game four of the 2026 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Kevin Cash wants to get more technical, however, a bullpen game could always be in store. Much in the same way White Sox manager Will Venable pieced together several playoff games with an entourage of pitchers in undefined roles, Tampa Bay may need to play that game tonight.

Steven Matz and Cole Sulser didn’t get into last night's game, making them almost sure to feature somewhere in Game 5. Yet, they’re also lower down the totem pole on the leverage index and less likely to deliver a shutdown inning when needed most.

Ian Seymour has been a jack of all trades out of the bullpen this playoff run, and putting him in position to start may be more what he’s used to. His outings have also been shaky, and it’s not certain Cash feels that’s his best option to win.

Ultimately, the clear objective of Game 5 tonight is to win with the pitching they have to bridge to Freddy Peralta, who at most will be available to throw his bullpen as he did in Game 4 against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS.

We’re at the point where the Rays need to piece together every bullpen arm to keep the season alive. A couple more innings from Martinez, a few more high-leverage outings from Bryan Baker, and filling in the innings between them is Tampa Bay's last hope in keeping their World Series dreams alive.