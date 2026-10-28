Rays Surprisingly Announce Drew Rasmussen as Game 5 Starter

The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off a thrilling victory on Tuesday night in extra innings and have kept hopes alive in the World Series for now.

A 12-inning marathon in Game 4 resulted in the first win of the series for the Rays against the Brewers. Both teams saw a parade of pitchers come through, with each team doing all they could to win the game.

The long extra innings game ended up with the Rays coming out on top as they were able to stack some hits in the 12th inning to win it. However, the team did have to use their projected starter for Game 5 in the Game 4 win, and that created a bit of a question. However, in a somewhat surprising move, they have elected to go with Drew Rasmussen on short rest.

Rays Go With Rasmussen

BREAKING: #Rays Game 5 starter will be RH Drew Rasmussen — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 28, 2026

After using Nick Martinez in a win-or-go-home Game 4 for a couple of innings, the question quickly became what the Rays would do if they were able to win. Thanks to a walk-off base-hit by Ben Williamson in extra innings, Tampa Bay was able to force a Game 5.

However, with both teams using a lot of arms in the extra innings showdown, good starting pitching is going to be key on Wednesday night. For Tampa Bay, they will be going with their ace Rasmussen on short rest in this one, and that comes as a little bit of a surprise.

With some injury history, the Rays have been careful with the right-hander, but with this being the World Series, seemingly both he and the team are comfortable with him on short rest in the second elimination game for the team in a row.

In the postseason so far, he has totaled a 2-0 record in four starts and has an impressive ERA of 2.19.

The 31-year-old was fantastic during the regular season, and the Rays will be relying on him on short rest in this one. Rasmussen started on Saturday in Game 2 for the Rays and did not have a great performance against the Brewers.

In the no-decision, he totaled 3.2 innings pitched and allowed three runs on six hits and two walks. He will certainly be hoping to do better on Wednesday, but with it being on short rest, it’s hard to predict.

Due to the stress on both bullpens last night, it will be important for each team to get a good performance out of their starter. The Brewers will be sending out Jacob Misiorowski in this one, but he hasn’t gone more than five innings in a start this postseason.