Rays' Nick Martinez Unsurprisingly Declines Mutual Option

With the 2026 campaign coming to an end for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team will be heading into the offseason looking to improve and hopefully get back to the World Series.

While the Rays might have been one of the biggest surprises in the league this year, they were really impressive throughout the season. The future looks bright for Tampa Bay, and there is reason to believe that they will be able to continue to build on a core that is fairly young.

Having a player like Junior Caminero in the middle of the lineup certainly makes things easier, and the team should be trying to lock him up long-term. Furthermore, with some other good talent around him in the lineup and on the pitching staff, this team could have a very similar look.

However, one player who likely won’t be back is starting pitcher Nick Martinez. The right-hander was an excellent addition by the team last winter, but he has recently declined his mutual option and will be a free agent.

Martinez Unsurprisingly Declines Mutual Option

Nick Martinez is declining his Rays mutual option for $20M, picking up $4M in the process and becoming a free agent (of course!) Note: Basically zero mutual options are exercised by both sides — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 30, 2026

Coming off a great year, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Martinez declined his side of the $20 million mutual option. Most of the time, these mutual options result in a player going to free agency, and that is the case with the right-hander.

In 2026, he totaled a 15-6 record and 3.10 ERA. It was a career year for Martinez, who the Rays were able to get the best out of. The right-hander has been a good pitcher throughout his career, but he really took it to a new level.

While there is some uncertainty about what the new CBA will look like after what is expected to be a lockout, Martinez should be able to land a deal worth more than $20 million based on his production.

For Tampa Bay, it would be a surprise to see him return with a price tag expected to be high. However, anything is possible, and the team did spend on him this past winter.

Martinez will now be joining Freddy Peralta as Rays starters to hit free agency. With both of them being key for the team in 2026, the rotation has quickly become an area of need for the Rays this winter.

While they will certainly look at some internal options, they will also likely have to check free agency for some help as well.