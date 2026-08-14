Rays Opt for Opener Instead of Pushing up Starting Rotation

The Tampa Bay Rays are riding an incredible wave of momentum, returning home to Tropicana Field after a historic road trip.

Heading out west to play the Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners and Athletics, the Rays went undefeated, going 9-0. They are the 13th team to finish a road trip of that length without a loss, and the fourth team in franchise history to win at least nine games in a row on the road.

They will be looking to keep the good times rolling at home when they welcome the Baltimore Orioles to St. Petersburg for a four-game set. With the team having an off day on Aug. 13, some wondered whether or not the team would adjust its rotation, bumping up Ian Seymour and Freddy Peralta, since they would be on regular rest.

Instead of doing that, manager Kevin Cash is opting for what could be another bullpen game. Steven Matz has been announced as the opener, and it will certainly be interesting to see how the rest of the game is navigated.

Rays going with Steven Matz as opener against Orioles

Jul 30, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jesse Scholtens, who has been throwing the ball well with Triple-A Durham, was called back up to the Major League club as part of the roster moves that included signing veteran infielder Jorge Mateo. Carson Williams and Michael Grove were optioned to Triple-A, with Trevor Martin being designated for assignment.

This is the spot in the rotation that Griffin Jax had been occupying. But he was scratched from his start against the Mariners on Aug. 8 with elbow discomfort. A positive update was shared on his status, and he has begun throwing already based on the timeline that Cash provided.

That was a full bullpen game, with seven different relievers taking the mound in a 3-2 win over Seattle. Scholtens is capable of covering multiple innings of work to save the relief staff if he is deployed as the bulk-inning pitcher behind Matz.

LH Steven Matz will be opener for #Rays on Friday vs. #Orioles — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 13, 2026

There is no starting pitcher currently listed for the team’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 19. That will be worth keeping an eye on because it could very well be the return of Shane McClanahan.

He went on the injured list with a back ailment after suffering an injury against the Texas Rangers on July 30. A rehab start was made last week by the talented lefty, and the team was evaluating what would come next as he looked good in the outing.

Moving Seymour and Peralta up would have kept McClanahan on schedule to appear in a game this weekend. But going with an opener to start the series with the Orioles, and keeping McClanahan available to return next week, could be the team’s course of action.