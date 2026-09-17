Rays Option Nick Madrigal To Triple-a To Activate Infielder

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to hold off the New York Yankees in the American League East race down the stretch of the season, and are getting some reinforcements back off the injured list to help.

Veteran infielder Taylor Walls, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain, has been reinstated to the roster. To make room for his return, the team has optioned Nick Madrigal to Triple-A Durham.

Madrigal, who had spent time with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this year before being released, did exactly what the team needed in the absence of their starting shortstop. He made one start at shortstop in Walls’s place but appeared in four games overall, recording three hits, including a double, in 10 at-bats.

A former first-round pick, selected No. 4 overall by the Chicago White Sox in 2018, he will continue operating as organizational depth. He is a solid player to have as insurance in Triple-A, someone who can fill in all over the infield with experience playing shortstop, second base and third base.

Rays reinstate Taylor Walls, option Nick Madrigal

Sep 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls (6) stands on the infield between innings of game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is certainly a little bit surprising that the Rays opted to move Madrigal, who had been solid for them, and not someone such as Jorge Mateo. He has struggled since being signed to a Major League deal following his release from the Atlanta Braves and an injury to Ben Williamson.

In 24 games and 67 plate appearances, Mateo has a -0.6 bWAR, producing a .148/.197/.213 slash line with an OPS+ of 15. However, he does have nine stolen bases, and manager Kevin Cash has shown confidence in him as a late-game defensive replacement as well.

Having Walls back in the lineup will push Mateo back to a reserve role, which he is best suited for on this squad. Walls isn’t going to provide much of an impact with the bat, but his value to the team is undeniable.

The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated INF Taylor Walls (right hip flexor strain) from the 10-day IL and optioned INF Nick Madrigal to Triple-A Durham. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) September 17, 2026

His defense at shortstop is truly elite and helps out the Tampa Bay pitching staff immensely. He is also a great baserunner, able to make an impact with his legs whenever he does get on.

With him and outfielder Jake Fraley both back in the mix this week, the Rays’ lineup is getting closer to what was envisioned when the season began. However, with so many injuries, other players have stepped up and gotten the job done.

Victor Mesa Jr. and Richie Palacios are two unheralded names who come to mind, as examples of taking advantage of the opportunities presented to them.