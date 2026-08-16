Jorge Mateo Is Going To Make Major Impact for Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays suffered a significant loss when versatile infielder Ben Williamson hurt his hamstring during their nine-game road trip and was seen on crutches, leading to a stint on the injured list.

Originally, the team recalled former top prospect Carson Williams to take his spot on the roster. However, at this stage of his career, he needs to be playing as much as possible; playing in a part-time utility role isn’t what he is best suited for.

So, when the Rays came across an option that better fit their needs, they jumped at the opportunity to get a deal done. Tampa Bay signed Jorge Mateo to a Major League deal after he was recently released by the Atlanta Braves.

It is a shrewd signing, one that the team was very smart to make. Mateo already has experience in a role similar to what Williamson was playing for the team, giving them a more reliable option than Williams, albeit likely without as much upside.

Jorge Mateo is upgrade over Carson Williams in specific role

Aug 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pinch hitter Carson Williams (7) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the veteran knows how to handle coming off the bench and to be ready when his number is called. He already made an impact during his debut against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 14.

Manager Kevin Cash called upon him as a pinch runner for Jonathan Aranda, who knocked in Taylor Walls and Richie Palacios with a single after Aranda reached second base following a walk to Chandler Simpson.

Immediately, they created havoc on the basepaths. A double steal was called, and it was successful, with Mateo swiping third base and Simpson following behind him into second. It helped plate another run when Junior Caminero hit into an RBI groundout to cut the deficit in half to 6-5.

Unfortunately, the Rays weren’t able to mount the comeback. After Liam Hicks was intentionally walked, Ryan Vilade flew out to center fielder Leody Tavares to end the game.

Jorge Mateo is the perfect fit to round out Rays roster

Atlanta Braves shortstop Jorge Mateo (2) pitches in the sixth inning between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the result isn’t what the team was hoping for, the impact that Mateo is capable of having was on full display. He isn’t the prototypical Tampa Bay player at the plate, striking out more often than others they target, but his speed can be a legitimate weapon.

He is a great base runner and a threat to swipe a bag whenever he is out there. Along with his legs, Mateo is a great defender, capable of playing all over the infield in the same manner as Williamson. But he possesses even more versatility, as he can also play the outfield.

The Rays’ front office did a great job addressing needs ahead of the MLB trade deadline and hit post-deadline again by signing Mateo to round out the roster until Williamson is ready to return, if he will at all.