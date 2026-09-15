Rays Pitcher Claimed by Braves in Plethora of Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Rays are back at it, starting a three-game series with the Athletics at Tropicana Field.

Before beginning the three-game set and looking to extend their winning streak to four games, the Rays made a plethora of roster moves, including one of their hurlers, right-handed pitcher Michael Grove, being claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves.

He appeared in three games for Tampa Bay this season, producing a 5.14 ERA across seven innings of work. Recently designated for assignment, he will latch on with the Braves for the stretch run of the season.

However, the biggest takeaway from all the moves that the Rays made is their Major League pitching staff suffering another blow. Right-handed reliever Tyler Wells is heading to the 15-day injured list, retroactively to Sept. 13, with right forearm tightness.

Rays suffer massive loss with Tyler Wells heading to IL

Sep 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Wells (68) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That means his regular season is done. Tampa Bay’s final game is on Sept. 27 against the Philadelphia Phillies before they begin the postseason. It will be interesting to see what kind of ramp-up the team can do with Wells because the minor league seasons will be completed as well.

That is a massive blow to a bullpen that has been without Edwin Uceta all season long and has recently played two more key members, Garrett Cleavinger and Manuel Rodriguez, on the injured list as well.

Acquired from the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Wells has been excellent for the Rays. In 14 appearances and 18 innings, he has a 1.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts with a 3-0 record and 0.9 bWAR. It is a massive loss in building the bridge to star closer Bryan Baker.

To take the place of Wells on the roster, Alex Cook has been recalled from Triple-A Durham. He is racking up the miles recently, shuttling between the Major League and Durham roster multiple times with players coming and going from the injured list.

Also: RHP Michael Grove was claimed off waivers by #Braves — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 15, 2026

Joining Wells on the injured list is Jacob Melton. He was recalled from Durham and placed on the 60-day IL, which will open up a spot on the 40-man roster should the need arise to add someone else to the mix.

Returning to the Rays along with Cook is outfielder Jake Fraley. He has been on the 60-day injured list dealing with a hernia and has not appeared in a game in the Major Leagues since May 15.

Fraley provides manager Kevin Cash with another left-handed hitter off the bench, but it is hard to envision him surpassing Victor Mesa Jr. in the pecking order with how well he has performed this season.

With Fraley back, Tampa Bay optioned catcher Kenny Piper to Triple-A.