Rays Players Deserve More Support in MLB All-Star Ballot

Despite a recent slump, the Tampa Bay Rays remain one of the best teams in the MLB with a 43-32 record.

However, their success on the field isn’t being reflected in the most recent MLB All-Star Game Ballot standings update. Rays fans need to rally behind their players a little more to help get them into the mix to make the American League All-Star Team.

Right now, third baseman Junior Caminero is the only player who is in a position to move on to Phase 2. He is currently the leader in his position with 1,310,879 votes, just ahead of Kazuma Okamoto of the Toronto Blue Jays, who is coming on strongly with 1,282,884 votes.

They will almost assuredly be the players who go head-to-head for the starting spot in Phase 2. In third place is Miguel Vargas of the Chicago White Sox, who has less than half the amount of votes as them, with 633,675.

Junior Caminero in position to start All-Star Game

Jun 17, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) hits a single during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay and MLB fans have certainly gotten behind Caminero, one of the most electrifying young power hitters in the game. He is going to be a fixture on the AL All-Star Team for years to come and could make franchise history if he starts for the second year in a row.

He is certainly deserving of a spot on the team, but he is far from the only Rays player who should be under consideration. First baseman Jonathan Aranda has made a strong case, but he isn’t close to making Phase 2.

He barely made the top 10, coming in at No. 8 with only 193,544 votes. That is nearly 700,000 votes behind Ben Rice of the New York Yankees, who is in second place, behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays.

An All-Star in 2025, Aranda has proven that performance was no fluke and excellent production is going to be the norm for him at first base.

Another player who deserves legitimate All-Star consideration is designated hitter Yandy Diaz. Alas, he isn’t going to be close to making Phase 2 either. Despite being in third place with 459,371 votes, he is way behind George Springer, who has an entire country behind him voting despite an underwhelming campaign.

The Toronto slugger has 806,225 votes. He isn’t likely to make the lineup either, with Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros lapping the field, receiving 1,974,459 votes and counting.

Diaz continues to be a reliable source of offense even in his age-34 campaign. He heads the AL with a .334 batting average. His OPS is currently .918 and his OPS+ of 153 is elite as well.

With elite strikeout rate, walk rate, hard-hit rate and exit velocity averages, Diaz is aging like a fine wine as one of the most well-rounded hitters in the MLB. His performance will hopefully be recognized on the Player Ballots and the Commissioner’s Office when they fill out the All-Star Game rosters.