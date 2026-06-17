Rays Have Two Position Players in Mix for Al All-Star Spots

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the MLB this season, crashing the American League playoff picture.

Not expected to contend in 2026, the Rays are playing at an even higher level than they did in 2025. For them to sustain this level of success, they need to add some reinforcements to the roster ahead of the trade deadline, but they are squarely in the playoff mix.

Given how much success they have had thus far this season, it should come as no surprise that Tampa Bay has some players who are in the mix for a spot on the AL All-Star Team. Fan voting has commenced, and the first ballot update will excite Rays fans.

Third baseman Junior Caminero is currently the leading vote getter at his position. He received 625,520, putting him just ahead of Kazuma Okamoto of the Toronto Blue Jays, who has received 556,172 votes thus far.

Junior Caminero could be All-Star Game starter

Jun 14, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates as he scores a run after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

After being named a replacement starter for Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians in 2025, Caminero is looking to earn the spot outright in 2026. He has certainly performed at a high enough level to be in the mix.

His power numbers aren’t quite at the same level, with a .216 ISO compared to .271 last year, but that is as much a product of pitchers just opting not to attack him in the zone. He has exhibited incredible patience at the plate with a 13.7% walk rate, more than doubling his previous career high of 6.3%.

His 42 walks drawn are already more than he had in 2025, when he had 41 in more than double the amount of plate appearances.

Caminero has also cut down on his strikeouts, which is down to 17.3%. That has led to a slash line of .273/.371/.489 through 70 games and 307 plate appearances. While his power production is slightly down, his overall production is up, with an OPS+ of 137.

The scariest part about his performance? He has another level he can unlock, as he is still hitting the ball on the ground with too much frequency at 51.9%, per Baseball Reference. His fly ball rate is down to 20.3%, but he is still mashing the ball.

Yandy Diaz deserves spot on AL All-Star Team

Jun 13, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) looks on in the dugout during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Also appearing on the ballot is designated hitter Yandy Diaz. He has the unfortunate luck of being listed at the same position as Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros, who has built the largest lead of any player by 692,656 votes.

The Tampa Bay slugger is currently in third, behind George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays. With a .313/.390/.502 slash line, Diaz certainly deserves to be in the All-Star Game this year.

Surpassing Alvarez to be a starter is virtually impossible, but he should certainly make the squad via one of the other avenues that exist. If not him, first baseman Jonathan Aranda certainly has a strong case.

However, he is even further down the ballot, not even making the list for the top five first basemen, which is hard to believe.