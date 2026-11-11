Rays Prospect Report: Grady Emerson Arrives With Great Expectations

As a whole, this Tampa Bay Rays youth core took major developmental strides forward.

Securing the second overall pick in 2026 while seeing improvements from key hitters was a tremendous step up from the down year the system saw as a whole in 2025. A quick look at the current top 30 reveals a new emerging crop of talent who, in one year, have completely reversed the outlook of the Rays’ future.

This series will focus on the individual prospects and how they fared this season. These analyses are less of a knee-jerk reaction to hot or cold stretches over a small sample size; instead, they’re a way to review how key Rays prospects project and where their fit is in the grand scheme of the team’s future.

First up is Grady Emerson. In a draft class short on high-end first-round depth, Tampa Bay nabbed the country's best high school bat. Tabbed as a five-tool talent from a young age, the Argyle, Texas, native was hailed going into the draft as a talent with a rare blend of exceptional bat-to-ball skills and strong defensive instincts at shortstop.

Rays have future middle infield star with Grady Emerson

Grady Emerson has been named the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year!



MLB's No. 2 Draft prospect is following in the footsteps of many big league stars, including one he shares a mentor with: https://t.co/er7LM14WG7 pic.twitter.com/hQ8PYrf32O — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 8, 2026

His current profile is still in its very formative years. He possesses a tall and lanky build and has yet to grow into a lot of muscle. Still, he posts strong exit velocities and swings with a clean and pretty left-handed stroke.

While his hitting has years to develop, all the early signs are there for a polished hitter capable of extra-base-hit power without sacrificing contact. His glove also gives cause for hope, as his sure-handedness and great internal game clock should allow him to stick at the difficult shortstop position.

There’s no way to put it lightly, other than that the Rays expect Emerson to be a franchise superstar. His package of tools is unlike anything the team has seen in a prospect since perhaps Evan Longoria. For Emerson, it’s the well-roundedness of his game that owes the most to the confidence in his projections. There’s no massive hole in his swing or other fatal flaw that plagues even the best prospects in the game.

He only broke into 13 games near the end of the minor league season, so we’ve yet to see how he adjusts to pro-level pitching. Tampa Bay will have no reason to rush the precocious rising star and will most likely start him again in A-Ball this coming year.

Grady Emerson in his senior year of high school across 42 games:



60 Hits | 27 XBH | 8 HR | 41 BB/5 K’s | 35 SB

.508 AVG | .634 OBP | .915 SLG | 1.549 OPS



The Rays are getting an INCREDIBLE talent 💪 pic.twitter.com/1WPLHGYWJ5 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 11, 2026

In a draft lottery where Tampa Bay had a mere outside shot at entering the top three picks of the draft, their luck at securing the second overall pick could be looked back on as franchise-altering.

This particular 2026 draft saw a steep decline in star talent after the first three picks, with the Rays escaping as the team to secure one of the few possible superstar talents available. In a season where Tampa Bay would go on to win 98 games and the AL Pennant, selecting Grady Emerson was the cherry on top of it all.