Rays Have the Assets To Pull off Blockbuster Trade This Winter

The Tampa Bay Rays had a fantastic 2026 MLB season despite it not ending in the fashion they had hoped.

Losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series was a disappointing finish, but it doesn’t erase all the positives that occurred. The team won 98 games, which is the third most in a single season in franchise history.

They won their fifth American League East title and third AL pennant in franchise history. Their style of play perplexed opponents, proving there are ways to be successful beyond launch angles and throwing the ball as hard as possible on the mound.

Heading into the offseason, the Rays are a team people will be keeping a close eye on. With new ownership in place, it will be interesting to see if they spend a little more and get aggressive looking to add talent to the roster.

Rays have the means to make blockbuster trades

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander is interviewed before game three of the 2026 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is certainly the right time to upgrade, given how successful the team was. Alas, there were a few areas of the team that could use some reinforcements, with the production in the middle infield offensively leaving a lot to be desired.

Even if Tampa Bay still isn’t going to be big spenders in free agency, they can scour the trade market for help. Even top-of-the-market players who shake loose can be on their radar because the Rays have the assets to pull off a blockbuster.

While the Major League team experienced a ton of success, the minor league system also saw multiple players blossom into potential future stars. Tampa Bay has six players who are in the top 100 of MLB Pipeline entering the winter.

Atop the list is Grady Emerson, a shortstop who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2026 MLB Draft. He is No. 12, and right behind him is outfielder Theo Gillen, who is No. 16. Then, there are two catchers: Caden Bodine and Nathan Flewelling, ranked Nos. 46 and 63, respectively.

Rounding out the team’s top 100 prospects are infielder Cooper Flemming and first baseman Taitn Gray. This system is incredibly deep, with 2025 first-round pick Daniel Pierce, another shortstop, coming in at No. 13 in the organization’s top 30.

Players who are outside of the top 20 in the Rays’ rankings would be borderline top 10 prospects in some other organizations. Their depth is excellent, and given some of the overlap in positions among players near the top, they have the means to pull the trigger on multiple trades.

Last year, Tampa Bay flipped second baseman Brandon Lowe and starting pitcher Shane Baz in separate deals and restocked the farm system. That, on top of internal developments, provides the front office with plenty of ammunition to make trades.