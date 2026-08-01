Rays Reportedly Facing Little Competition for Luis Arraez

The Tampa Bay Rays have a few different items on their wish list ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

A starting pitcher has become more of a priority after Shane McClanahan hit the injured list with a back ailment. The injury isn’t thought to be serious, but starting pitching was already a need the team was looking to address.

Arguably, their biggest need is in the lineup. Some more punch beyond their Big 3 of Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda is needed. One player the Rays have consistently been connected to is Luis Arraez of the San Francisco Giants.

An All-Star enjoying a resurgent season, his market was expected to be a robust one. However, in a recent update provided by Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required), that may not actually be the case.

Rays could be only real suitor for Luis Arraez

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) gestures during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Some team will find a place for Arraez, who entered today batting .328 with an .811 OPS, his highest figures since 2023. But outside of the Rays, it’s difficult to imagine which club that might be,” they wrote.

This is great news for the Rays if his market isn’t overflowing with suitors. It means the price they will have to pay will not be as steep because there is no one bidding against them to acquire him.

One of the holdups, according to Rosenthal and Woo, is that Arraez prefers to remain at second base. That isn’t a major area of need for many contenders outside of Tampa Bay, which looks to be the best landing spot for him.

Other teams who were thought to be interested in Arraez are reportedly turning attention elsewhere. His former team, the San Diego Padres, is seeking pitching help. The Texas Rangers, a reported suitor, have other priorities. The Boston Red Sox want a shortstop.

Luis Arraez is perfect fit for Rays lineup

Jul 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) throws the ball to first for an out in the top of the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arraez has experience playing first base, which the Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks are on the lookout for. But the $3.5 million remaining on Arraez’s contract could be a deterrent. Also, he doesn’t want to move back to first base right now as he prepares to hit free agency again.

This is all shaping up for the Rays to swoop in and acquire the kind of impact bat they need at a much lower cost than originally thought. And Arraez is the perfect fit for this lineup.

Tampa Bay has the lowest team strikeout rate in the MLB. Arraez owns the lowest strikeout and whiff rate in baseball, which would make an already difficult lineup for opposing pitchers to navigate that much tougher.

The cherry on top is that he addresses a position of need at second base and is playing stellar defense, which the Rays always put an emphasis on.