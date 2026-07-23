The One Move the Rays Must Make Before the Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays have solidified themselves as one of the best teams in baseball, currently owning the best record in the American League at 59-42 entering play on July 23.

Given how wide open the field looks, the time is now for the Rays to strike. All signs are pointing to them being aggressive buyers ahead of the trade deadline, looking to address any weaknesses on the roster.

The lineup could use a little more pop beyond their Big 3 of third baseman Junior Caminero, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and first baseman Jonathan Aranda. On the mound, the bullpen needs reinforcements ahead of closer Bryan Baker. Their starting rotation could also use some help, with Shane McClanahan, Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour all throwing more innings in 2026 than they have in years.

Given how deep the Tampa Bay farm system is, they have the assets to swing multiple trades. But there is one move the team must make before the trade deadline to cement their status as a contender.

Rays need to acquire Luis Arraez, Robbie Ray from Giants

Jul 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) looks on before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays can kill two birds with one stone by completing a trade with the San Francisco Giants, acquiring Luis Arraez and starting pitcher Robbie Ray.

This isn’t normally the kind of trade that Tampa Bay would unload any sort of valuable assets for. Arraez and Ray are both on expiring contracts; normally, if the Rays are going to be adding, they are looking for controllable pieces.

However, this year is different. Tampa Bay has a legitimate shot at the AL pennant, and bringing in experienced players who can help make up for the lack of postseason reps this roster currently has is a worthwhile investment.

Arraez and Ray aren’t overflowing with postseason experience themselves, but it is more than what most players on the Rays roster have competed in. Also, that duo addresses two of the team’s biggest needs.

Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray would be major upgrades for Rays

Jul 19, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lineup-wise, Arraez is everything the Rays are looking for. He can be inserted into the top half of their lineup as a table setter for their Big 3, providing them with ample RBI opportunities.

The veteran has also turned himself into an above-average defender at second base, and defense is paramount in Tampa Bay’s game planning.

On the mound, Ray would provide the team with insurance in the starting rotation, someone capable of starting a playoff game if need be. Adding someone of that upside is important given the limits that McClanahan, Jax and Seymour are likely working under down the stretch.

An offer such as right-handed pitcher Jacob Kmatz, right-handed pitcher Jackson Baumeister and outfielder Brailer Guerrero could get the job done for both sides.