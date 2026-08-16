Orioles Continue To Be Rays Kryptonite on the Field

The Tampa Bay Rays recently matched some impressive MLB history, going undefeated on their West Coast trip, defeating the Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners and Athletics.

They headed into their homestand at Tropicana Field riding a nine-game winning streak, looking to put more distance between themselves and the New York Yankees in the American League East race.

Alas, their opponent, another AL East rival in the Baltimore Orioles, had other plans. Fighting for their Wild Card lives, the Orioles continued to be the kryptonite for the Rays, going into their home field and winning the first three games of a four-game set.

A decisive blow was delivered on Sunday afternoon. After the first two games of the series were decided by one run apiece, Baltimore blew the doors off Tampa Bay, winning 10-2.

Rays have struggled mightily with Orioles this season

Aug 16, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Yohel Pozo (79) celebrates after he slides safe into home plate as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Nick Fortes (40) attempted to tag him out during the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a disappointing turn of events for starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, who was performing well in his third start. But with two outs in the fifth inning, manager Kevin Cash made the ill-fated decision to lift him from the game in favor of left-handed relief pitcher Garrett Cleavinger.

He allowed both inherited runners to score, ending Peralta’s outing with 4.2 innings pitched, allowing one hit and issuing three walks, resulting in two earned runs. His stat line was rounded out with two strikeouts.

Things only got worse from there for the Rays’ bullpen. Cleavinger was charged with one earned run on two hits in a third of an inning. Steven Matz came in after that, and the game turned into a rout.

He managed to record only two outs, giving up five earned runs on four hits and one walk, with the big blow being a two-run home run by Colton Cowser. Joe Boyle, who was recalled with the team in need of a fresh arm, finished out the game.

He surrendered two runs on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 3.1 innings, wearing it for the team to avoid having to dig any deeper into the bullpen depth.

For whatever the reason may be, Tampa Bay has been unable to figure out how to beat the Orioles this season. Their AL East rivals are the only team that has consistently given them headaches in 2026, with Baltimore being the only franchise that has faced the Rays in multiple series this year and has a winning record against them.

Tampa Bay will look to salvage the series on Monday night before welcoming the Toronto Blue Jays, whom they have owned this season with an 8-2 record, for three games.