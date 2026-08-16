Rays' Trade Deadline Acquisition is Surpassing Expectations Early On

As the Tampa Bay Rays continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles, the team has seen some excellent production from one of their new additions at the trade deadline.

Entering the trade deadline, the Rays were expected to be one of the more aggressive teams in trying to improve. Tampa Bay has had the best record in the American League for much of the season, and that has changed their expectations quite a bit.

The Rays were not supposed to even be a playoff contender in the AL East, let alone have the best record in the league by a wide margin. However, that is the current state of affairs, and it resulted in Tampa Bay trying to solidify their chances of being a World Series contender.

Despite the good record, the Rays did have needs at the deadline. Fortunately, they made upgrades to their bullpen, starting rotation, and lineup. All three areas needed a little bit of help, but it was arguably the lineup that needed it the most.

The player that they were able to get to improve the lineup was Liam Hicks, and so far, the results at the plate have been outstanding.

Hicks is Exceeding Expectations

Aug 14, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) celebrates after scoring a run in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Rays were certainly hoping that Hicks would be an upgrade behind the plate, the 27-year-old has been fantastic in nine games for Tampa Bay. Even though the sample size might not be huge, he has slashed .310/.459/.621 with two home runs and nine RBI.

Averaging an RBI per game for a nine-game stretch is pretty impressive, and he has been exactly what the team was hoping for and then some. It was a bit surprising that, with team control as well, Tampa Bay didn’t have to give up more for Hicks.

In his first season with the Marlins last year, he slashed .247/.346/.346, but his numbers have been way up so far in year two. Hicks had an OPS just under .800 with Miami this year and also plays a premier position.

Tampa Bay was getting virtually nothing from the catcher this season, and getting Hicks not only helped improve their lineup, but it also arguably filled their top need.

Now, as the season rolls along, the team will be hoping to see more of the same from their new catcher. While Hicks will surely slow down a little bit, the Rays have to be ecstatic with the production so far.