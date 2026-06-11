Rays' Savvy Addition Last Year Has Had Breakout Season

The Tampa Bay Rays have been able to bounce back nicely from a bit of a tough stretch and remain the team to beat right now in the American League.

Coming into the year, the Rays were not expected to be the team to beat in the AL. The AL East was projected to be the best division in the league, and perhaps baseball altogether. However, aside from the New York Yankees, the division has struggled.

One of the reasons for the success of Tampa Bay so far has been their ability to beat their division foes. The Rays have a great record against their divisional opponents, and that has been a major surprise.

When looking at the roster for Tampa Bay, this is a unit that is far from perfect, but has been able to get the job done. The starting rotation and the bullpen have been strong as expected, and the batting order has been getting just enough to win. As the team approaches the trade deadline, they should be looking to be aggressive and try to get some upgrades. However, while the team might look for help, they do have one player who has been able to have a breakout campaign.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about one breakout player from every team. For the Rays, it was Ryan Vilade.

Vilade Has Been Massive Surprise

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Ryan Vilade | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The addition of Vilade last year is proving to be yet another savvy move made by Tampa Bay. At 27 years old, the slugger didn’t do much in the majors leading up to this season with the Rays, but he has undoubtedly had his breakout season so far.

This year, he has slashed .300/.360/.460 with three home runs and 23 RBI. For a Rays offense that doesn’t have a ton of talent, getting this level of production from Vilade has been a great surprise. Tampa Bay certainly viewed him more as a platoon player and a depth piece, but with an OPS over .800, he has been much more than that.

Due to some injuries in the outfield, especially to players like Jonny DeLuca and Jake Fraley, it has given Vilade more opportunities, and he has made the most out of it. Considering he was traded for just cash considerations, it is very impressive to see what he has been able to do with the Rays. He has not only been a major surprise, but he has also been their breakout player.