Rays' Talented Pitching Prospect Could Be a Top Prize Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

Coming off a bit of a slow start to the second half of the year, the Tampa Bay Rays are once again rolling of late. The team has now won four of their last five games and is still in first place in the American League East. However, with the trade deadline coming up, they do appear to be a team that is going to be aggressive.

It has certainly been a fantastic year for the Rays, and this is a team now that should be trying to get very aggressive to improve their team. Tampa Bay has a real chance of winning the AL this year, and they must look to improve a couple of areas.

Fortunately, this is a franchise that has an excellent farm system, and they will have no shortage of prospects to move in order to get better. However, one player stands out as potentially the one who could be moved.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some of the top prospects who could be on the move this summer. For the Rays, pitcher Brody Hopkins appears to be highly sought after, and if the team is going to make a major splash, moving him does make sense.

Hopkins Could Be a Top Prize

Montgomery Biscuit’s Brody Hopkins throws a pitch during a Minor League Baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and the Montgomery Biscuits in downtown Knoxville’s Old City, Aug. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Tampa Bay expected to be aggressive and make a major splash this summer, that is going to cost them some of their top prospects. This is a farm system that is extremely deep, and the team will have plenty of ammo to go out and make a major move.

Due to the rise of Theo Gillen as a prospect of late, he might be the most untouchable prospect for the team now. Even though the Rays should be going for it, they will be mindful of moving a player of Gillen's caliber.

If Gillen is off the table, that could leave Hopkins as one of the top prospects that they look to move. While he hasn’t pitched great overall this year in Triple-A, he has been much better of late and has some elite swing-and-miss stuff.

With 99 strikeouts in 81.2 innings pitched, Gillen should be able to make hitters in the majors swing and miss. Control will continue to be something that needs to be worked on, but he has some major league stuff.

Overall, if the team is going to make a splash, Hopkins is the logical choice of who they might look to trade.