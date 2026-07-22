Rays Make Presence Felt as Aggressive Buyers Ahead of Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays are in a great spot in the standings, owning the best record in the American League entering play on July 22.

They are two games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East with a 58-42 record, solidifying their place among the best teams in the MLB. To ensure they remain there, the Rays need to address a few areas of weakness on their roster ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

As shared by Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required) in a recent piece sharing deadline intel, that is exactly what Tampa Bay is planning to do. By all accounts, they are going to be aggressively seeking out help ahead of the deadline.

“I think the big surprise will be Tampa buying big,” one rival executive said. “They’re everywhere scouting.”

Rays have clear-cut needs to address ahead of MLB trade deadline

Oct 7, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays general manager Erik Neander before game one of the 2021 ALDS at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

There have been reports that the Rays have sent scouts to Minnesota Twins games to see catcher Ryan Jeffers. But he is far from the only player they have been evaluating, based on what Rosenthal and Sammon shared.

Along with other contenders, the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay has reportedly sent the biggest scouting contingencies to ballparks this summer to watch players that could be on the move ahead of the deadline.

The Athletic writers cautioned that it may not mean as much as it did in the past because of how many teams rely on data and video, not physically sending scouts to watch someone play. But it is still a good indication that the Rays are putting in the work and will be making some moves to upgrade their roster in the coming days.

Their lineup could use a boost alongside third baseman Junior Caminero, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and first baseman Jonathan Aranda. They are as good as any trio in the MLB, but the production of the supporting cast has sometimes been inconsistent.

Rays need to add pitching depth

Jul 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ian Seymour (61) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the mound, Tampa Bay needs reinforcements to ensure they make it through the regular season. Injuries have impacted them since Day 1 of the season, which has led to Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour transitioning from bullpen roles to the starting rotation midseason.

Those two, along with Shane McClanahan pitching for the first time since August 2023, likely have some sort of innings limits in 2026. Adding another starter who can help eat innings behind All-Stars Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez would make a lot of sense.

In the bullpen, Bryan Baker was an All-Star, thriving in his first year as the closer. But this group has been relied upon heavily and could use a boost. Adding an experienced late-game option to the mix would help a ton.