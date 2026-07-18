Rays Land Padres' Mason Miller in Appealing Hypothetical Trade Proposal

Coming off a fantastic first half of the season, the Tampa Bay Rays had a tough start to the second half, losing both games of a doubleheader to the Boston Red Sox. However, the team is still arguably the one to beat in the American League as of now.

While expectations might not have been high for the Rays coming into the year, this is a group that has become one of the biggest surprises in baseball. Tampa Bay currently has the best record in the AL, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Since the team has proven that they can be a contender, the upcoming trade deadline is going to be important for them. The Rays might be winning a lot of games, but there are still areas that they can look to improve.

While there has been a lot of discussion about adding some help for the lineup, the team also could be looking to improve the bullpen. If they choose to go big in that direction, there is an All-Star who could be available.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently made a hypothetical trade proposal in which the Rays were able to land the extremely talented Mason Miller from the San Diego Padres to bolster their bullpen.

Miller Would Be a Massive Addition

Jul 12, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) celebrates after the Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the proposal, Tampa Bay sent two top 100 prospects in Caden Bodine and Brody Hopkins to San Diego for the electric relief pitcher. As an All-Star this year, Miller has been one of the best in the game, and every contender should be trying to get him.

So far this season, he has totaled a 0.89 ERA, 25 saves, and 75 strikeouts in 40.2 innings pitched. The numbers really jump off the page, and getting the right-hander would instantly improve the Rays’ bullpen.

While this is a unit that hasn’t been bad this season, they appear to be just a middle-of-the-road group currently. Come October, that could present the team with a problem in the playoffs.

Furthermore, with Miller still being under team control for the next couple of years, that presents them with a lot of value as well. The asking price of two top 100 prospects is a significant one, but the All-Star could be the difference-maker for the team in the playoffs.

With a chance to really do something special this year, the Rays being aggressive and pursuing Miller makes a lot of sense.