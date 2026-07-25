Rays Predicted To Trade Former Top Prospect Ahead of Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays are in a great position to pull off a blockbuster ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

And with the best record in the American League, they should be aggressive, as reports are indicating they will be. With a loaded farm system, the Rays have the ammunition to go right to the top of the trade market if they so choose.

Adding a player of the caliber of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal would propel Tampa Bay to true contender status in the eyes of analysts, if they aren’t already. Adding an impact bat, such as Luis Arraez of the San Francisco Giants, would certainly help, too.

However, to acquire that kind of talent, the Rays are going to have to part with some assets as well. Who could they look to build a trade package around? Former top prospect Carson Williams has been predicted to change uniforms ahead of the deadline by Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required).

Carson Williams is intriguing trade chip for Rays

Feb 26, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams (7) stands in the on deck circle before the game against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“His value is down, but if the Rays aren’t sold on Williams as a part of their major league future — they’re still paying all-glove Taylor Walls at shortstop — maybe his combination of upside and big league readiness can help bring in a catcher or an outfielder who can hit,” Jennings wrote.

It wasn’t very long ago that Williams was not only the No. 1 prospect in the Tampa Bay organization, but viewed as one of the best youngsters in the sport. He was a unanimous top 100 prospect, with some outlets pushing him well into the top 50.

Alas, he has lost a little bit of his luster because of his struggles at the Major League level. In 139 career plate appearances, he has a .155/.204/.302 slash line with five home runs and four doubles, producing a -0.7 bWAR.

The @DurhamBulls go back-to-back-to-back for the SECOND time in less than a week 🤯



Rehabbing Jake Fraley, Carson Williams and Jacob Melton complete this trifecta for the @RaysBaseball affiliate. pic.twitter.com/r9FFi0HACs — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 8, 2026

While certainly not great numbers, he is still only 23 years old and is lauded for his combination of power, speed and defense. He has a .759 OPS at Triple-A, which could certainly intrigue other teams around the league.

If the Rays don’t want to dip too deep into their farm system, Williams makes sense as a trade chip to dangle in talks ahead of the deadline. He is certainly young enough to still be considered part of their long-term plans, but with Grady Emerson being selected No. 2 overall in the 2026 MLB Draft, their outlook could certainly be changing.

It would be interesting to see if Williams could be the headliner in a deal or if other assets have to be attached to him. There are likely franchises around the league willing to give him an extended look at the Big League level, but does he have enough value to bring back an impact performer to the Rays? That is the question.