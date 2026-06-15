Rays Veteran Providing Much-Needed Spark to Team’s Offense

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a bit of a rough patch over the last few weeks, coming back to the pack in the American League standings.

That early-season buffer created with a hot start is certainly paying off now, as they remain near the top of the standings despite losing three out of their last four series. While there are some concerns about the team moving forward that need to be addressed ahead of the MLB trade deadline, there have also been some bright spots.

One player who has gotten his performance on track is center fielder Cedric Mullins. Signed to a one-year deal in free agency this past winter, he was expected to help solidify an outfield group that was arguably the least productive in the MLB last year.

Unfortunately, the veteran wasn’t helping the cause. He got off to a brutal start, with a slash line of .131/.190/.224 through May 5. He was used as a pinch hitter on May 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays, got a hit, and things have started to turn around since.

Cedric Mullins is catching fire for Rays

May 31, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) Cedric Mullins swings at the ball during the seventh inning against Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field. | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Mullins has been one of the best center fielders in baseball since that date. As shared by Running From The OPS on X, he ranks in the top 10 of several statistics when compared to other center fielders around the league.

His on-base percentage of .391 is the second-best mark. He has a wRC+ of 133, which is the sixth-best mark. Mullins is putting the ball in play with regularity, producing the fifth-lowest strikeout rate at 16.1% and an 80.9% contact rate, which is eighth.

Cedric Mullins among CF since May 6th:



OBP--.391 (2nd)

K%--16.1% (5th lowest)

BB%--12.7% (5th)

wOBA--.367 (5th)

SB--6 (6th)

wRC+--133 (6th)

fWAR--1.0 (7th)

OPS--.814 (8th)

Contact%--80.9% (8th) pic.twitter.com/JgC10aQ4K1 — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) June 15, 2026

In the team’s most recent game against the Los Angeles Angels, Mullins went 2-for-3, drawing a walk and stealing two bases. It is the first time this season his batting average has crossed the Mendoza Line, as he now has a season-long slash line of .201/.290/.319.

He has recorded a hit in seven out of 11 games thus far in June and has back-to-back outings with multiple hits. His season-long numbers are never going to look great because of the horrible slump to kick off the campaign, but he has put together an extended period of success at the plate.

Also shared by Running From The OPS, Mullins has a .278/.391/.423 slash line of his last 30 games. Over the last seven, he has been on fire with a .350/.480/.500 slash line.

Cedric Mullins:



Last 30 games--.278/.391/.423--.814 OPS

Last 15 games--.244/.393/.467--.860 OPS

Last 7 Games--.350/.480/.500--.980 OPS pic.twitter.com/v2SisYoeSS — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) June 14, 2026

The turnaround could not have come at a better time for the Rays. With Jake Fraley and Jonny DeLuca both landing on the injured list, Mullins was going to be relied upon as an everyday player.

He has responded, playing at a much higher level, closer to what the front office expected when they signed him in free agency.