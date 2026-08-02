Rays May Not Be Done Acquiring Mets Starting Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays may not have been able to acquire Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers, but they were able to add a much-needed piece to their starting rotation.

They acquired Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets in exchange for three prospects: outfielder Aidan Smith, infielder Emilien Pitre and right-handed pitcher Gary Gill Hill. That is a nice boost to a rotation that lost Shane McClanahan for a little while to the injured list with a back ailment.

However, Peralta may not be the last addition the Rays make to their starting rotation. According to MLB insider Joel Sherman, as shared by Jim Bowden of The Athletic on X, Tampa Bay is one of the franchises that are on hand to watch the rehab start of Clay Holmes with Single-A Brooklyn.

Recovering from a fractured fibula suffered on May 15 against the New York Yankees, Holmes is set to make what is believed to be his last necessary rehab start on Sunday. In his previous start, he was deemed “big-league ready” by two executives in attendance.

Rays among teams scouting Clay Holmes at rehab start

May 15, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A popular name on the trade market, the Rays are not alone in scouting the veteran righty. They are being joined by contingencies from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers, at the very least, scouting during the start.

Holmes’s market is expected to be quite robust. Things have started to pick up on the trade front since Skubal is now off the board, as teams are beginning to turn to other targets and negotiations are picking up.

According to @Joelsherman1 the Diamondbacks, Phillies, Rays and Rangers are all in attendance for Clay Holmes rehab start in Brooklyn and he has not been scratched at this hour. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) August 2, 2026

It is easy to see why so many teams would be interested in him despite his cloudy long-term future. He possesses a player option for the 2027 season, so there is a chance this is a rental situation for whoever acquires him.

That will certainly impact the return package for him because teams are not going to surrender as much if he will only be with them for a few months compared to that plus one full season.

Do Rays need another starting pitcher ahead of deadline?

Jul 30, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) leaves the game with the trainer against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Rays, it would certainly be interesting to see what their plan was if they were to acquire a second starting pitcher from the Mets. Peralta can step right into the spot vacated by McClanahan until he is healthy enough to return.

At that point, Ian Seymour could transition back to the bullpen after being used as the No. 5 starter. Griffin Jax could also be deployed out of the bullpen again, but the team seems intent on using him as a starting pitcher for now.

If Tampa Bay is acquiring a second starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline, it could mean that McClanahan’s back injury is worse than originally suspected and another option is needed to round things out, as a starting pitcher was on their wish list before he went down with an injury.